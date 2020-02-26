  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Not able to upload images

Discussion in 'Feedback & Suggestions' started by Osgeld, 16 Nov 2019.

    Dunno what changed but whenever I try to upload an image I get this message

    [​IMG]
     
    Osgeld, 16 Nov 2019
    The same message I get..also size message. Tried in various browsers various size files but the same problem. This is not a "minimum" post problem as the message varies. There is a definite problem..
     
    PGTDESIGNS, 16 Nov 2019
    @MLyons - is this an 'image size' issue or a 'new user' issue? Or just a 'general issue' issue?
     
    GeorgeK, 16 Nov 2019
    I have tried reuploading images I have already posted with the same results so its not size
     
    Osgeld, 16 Nov 2019
    Think I've worked out the issue. I'll get on to it now.

    EDIT: Think I've fixed it. Please try again
     
    Last edited: 16 Nov 2019
    MLyons, 16 Nov 2019
    Like a charm...Thx :)
     
    PGTDESIGNS, 16 Nov 2019
    Yes whatever you did seemed to resolve the issue, thank you
     
    Osgeld, 16 Nov 2019
    Necro bump, I am getting this error now, tried Firefox, Chrome & Edge (argh), same message, doesn't appear to be anywhere near my quota.

    Is it me or has Doge broken something?
     
    Fingers66, 26 Feb 2020 at 22:14
    Same as of a couple of days ago. Tried various file sizes and types.
     
    wolfticket, 26 Feb 2020 at 22:47
