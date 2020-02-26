Not able to upload images

Discussion in 'Feedback & Suggestions' started by Osgeld, 16 Nov 2019.
Dunno what changed but whenever I try to upload an image I get this message
The same message I get..also size message. Tried in various browsers various size files but the same problem. This is not a "minimum" post problem as the message varies. There is a definite problem..
@MLyons - is this an 'image size' issue or a 'new user' issue? Or just a 'general issue' issue?
I have tried reuploading images I have already posted with the same results so its not size
Think I've worked out the issue. I'll get on to it now.
EDIT: Think I've fixed it. Please try again
Like a charm...Thx
Yes whatever you did seemed to resolve the issue, thank you
Necro bump, I am getting this error now, tried Firefox, Chrome & Edge (argh), same message, doesn't appear to be anywhere near my quota.
Is it me or has Doge broken something?
Same as of a couple of days ago. Tried various file sizes and types.
Separate names with a comma.