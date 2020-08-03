Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 3 Aug 2020 at 13:00.
I had heard this was already a done thing with a cash+shares deal?
I'm somewhat skeptical, it's just not clear why Nvidia would want ARM. Nvidia's biggest segments are HPC GPUs and gaming GPUs. It's biggest growth sector is autonomous vehicle SoCs.
Gaming GPUs are unrelated to ARM cores. HPC would only make sense as offering an ARM system host device, but for small volumes of sales it makes little sense to make their own, and has all the drawbacks of ARM in HPC (i.e. nobody wants it).
Their autonomous vehicle SoCs currently run on ARM host CPUs, but everyone in that space is moving to RISC-V due to the lack of a legacy codebase to support, so that would make more sense to direct (and cash) effort towards.
Their consumer ARM-based SoCs (Tegra) has basically winnowed down to supplying Nintendo with SoCs for the Switch, and is mostly a financial blip.
Even Mellanox would make more sense to move over to RISC-V if they wanted to splash out a few tens of billion to reduce licensing costs.
Owning ARM would be mostly useless for their main sectors, a potential albatross around their neck for their biggest growth sector, and other markets they use ARM licensed cores in would never justify the purchase price.
Unless they just have far too much money and want to outbid someone they dislike to Jensen can buy another leather jacket, I guess.
