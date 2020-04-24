Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 24 Apr 2020 at 14:00.
I really like the H1. If I was in the market for a new itx build, this would be on the shortlist.
£300
Lol
Includes a 80+ gold SFX-L PSU and a 140mm AIO - that's £200 right there.
I agree, if they made a version without those for about £100, I reckon they’d sell quite a few. I’d have one.
I actually like how they arranged the cooler, tubes and cables for you. It makes building in this case easier and the parts are of high quality. Sure, getting your own parts instead of using their choices is nice, but I don't see the big issue with this. TCO is roughly the same as a 100% self build.
