NZXT H1 Review

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 24 Apr 2020 at 14:00.

  bit-tech

    bit-tech Supreme Overlord Staff Administrator

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    2,854
    Likes Received:
    72
    Read more
     
    bit-tech, 24 Apr 2020 at 14:00
    #1
  David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    13,816
    Likes Received:
    2,589
    I really like the H1. If I was in the market for a new itx build, this would be on the shortlist.
     
    David, 24 Apr 2020 at 14:48
    #2
  SuperHans123

    SuperHans123 Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    27 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    1,408
    Likes Received:
    37
    £300
    Lol
     
    SuperHans123, 24 Apr 2020 at 18:35
    #3
  David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    13,816
    Likes Received:
    2,589
    Includes a 80+ gold SFX-L PSU and a 140mm AIO - that's £200 right there.
     
    David, 24 Apr 2020 at 18:41
    #4
    BeauchN likes this.
  BeauchN

    BeauchN Active Member

    Joined:
    5 Apr 2011
    Posts:
    864
    Likes Received:
    109
    I agree, if they made a version without those for about £100, I reckon they'd sell quite a few. I'd have one.
     
    BeauchN, 24 Apr 2020 at 19:41
    #5
  perplekks45

    perplekks45 LIKE AN ANIMAL!

    Joined:
    9 May 2004
    Posts:
    6,210
    Likes Received:
    588
    I actually like how they arranged the cooler, tubes and cables for you. It makes building in this case easier and the parts are of high quality. Sure, getting your own parts instead of using their choices is nice, but I don't see the big issue with this. TCO is roughly the same as a 100% self build.
     
    perplekks45, 24 Apr 2020 at 20:22
    #6
    MLyons likes this.
