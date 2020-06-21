Talking to my dad today (70 but also tech savvy) he saw this in AARP magazine (retiree thing, pay membership, get discounts and stuff, and this magazine). He did some looking into it, out of curiosity (because it sounded like a scam and he was bored, rather than to replace his T-Series Thinkpad). It's a Celeron, 32GB eMMC, 2GB RAM, 802.11n, 1mp webcam on a 22" 1080p touchscreen running Linux with a kiosk sort of restrictive overlay. If you think "hey, non-tech-savvy seniors don't need beefy specs, that doesn't seem too bad for $300 or so", then you're right. Thing is, it's $1100. Eleven. Hundred. Dollars.... Plus tax... And $50 shipping. Part of me thinks it's terrible they're preying on seniors like that. The other part of me commends them for going all-in with the old people tropes in the ad. I also have to think that these days, I'm not even sure ripping off OAPs in that fashion is sustainable - maybe 20 years ago, but surely a big chunk of those over 60 if not entirely tech-savvy, are more than capable of operating an iPad.