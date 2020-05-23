Hey all. The good lady needs to upgrade her phone. However it's been hard enough even getting her on a smartphone. She is adamant that my old Samsung J5 will do, doesn't want to buy a new one, so my question is would it be safer dropping a customROM on it as it only runs 6.0.1 at the moment? I feel the answer is a yes, I mean she doesn't do banking with it or anything that secure anyway. Just whatsapp, photos and browsing. Any recommendations if it is a yes appreciated (remember, simple is good in this case). Cheers all.