Portable Old Android version or CustomROM?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by adidan, 23 May 2020 at 19:10.

  adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    15,437
    Likes Received:
    2,430
    Hey all.

    The good lady needs to upgrade her phone. However it's been hard enough even getting her on a smartphone.

    She is adamant that my old Samsung J5 will do, doesn't want to buy a new one, so my question is would it be safer dropping a customROM on it as it only runs 6.0.1 at the moment?

    I feel the answer is a yes, I mean she doesn't do banking with it or anything that secure anyway. Just whatsapp, photos and browsing.

    Any recommendations if it is a yes appreciated (remember, simple is good in this case). :thumb:

    Cheers all.
     
    adidan, 23 May 2020 at 19:10
    #1

