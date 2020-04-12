I'm looking at upgrading some of my old rig. Current it's an i7-2600, 8GB ram, r280x and it's good enough, but I'm bored and fancy something newer. I have a few bits that I have bought over time that I want to use, a corsair carbide 400c case, coolermaster masterliquid lite 240aio, and a 512gb corsair mp500 m.2 as I'm fairly settled on a ryzen 5 3600cpu, and some corsair vengence rgb pro 3600 ram (bit ott maybe, but for once I want a little bling!) I'm torn on what board to use, I fancy x570 for future proofing and bling, but sense says b450, but either way I would like built in WIFI (for bluetooth). The gpu is staying for now (not ideal but I dont have the cash to upgrade that as well) Many only other concern is my psu its is/was a decent unit, a corsair hx620, but it's I dont know how old and I'm slightly worried that it may no longer be good enough when I want to oc thecpu. Any advice please, esp on the board psu. Many thanks