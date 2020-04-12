  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice Old kit, new build, advice please

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by MrP, 12 Apr 2020 at 13:53.

    MrP seeking inspiration

    I'm looking at upgrading some of my old rig.

    Current it's an i7-2600, 8GB ram, r280x and it's good enough, but I'm bored and fancy something newer.

    I have a few bits that I have bought over time that I want to use, a corsair carbide 400c case, coolermaster masterliquid lite 240aio, and a 512gb corsair mp500 m.2 as

    I'm fairly settled on a ryzen 5 3600cpu, and some corsair vengence rgb pro 3600 ram (bit ott maybe, but for once I want a little bling!)

    I'm torn on what board to use, I fancy x570 for future proofing and bling, but sense says b450, but either way I would like built in WIFI (for bluetooth). The gpu is staying for now (not ideal but I dont have the cash to upgrade that as well)

    Many only other concern is my psu its is/was a decent unit, a corsair hx620, but it's I dont know how old and I'm slightly worried that it may no longer be good enough when I want to oc thecpu.

    Any advice please, esp on the board psu.

    Many thanks
     
    MrP, 12 Apr 2020 at 13:53
    Spanky Active Member

    Spanky, 12 Apr 2020 at 14:14
    MrP seeking inspiration

    Does the 3rd gen ryzen suffer with the memory issues when paired with b450?

    Was it the cpu or chipset that resolved those issues?
     
    MrP, 12 Apr 2020 at 14:22
