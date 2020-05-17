Basic disclaimer: I am not advocating IP piracy, I won't discuss how to do it or how I do it, and nobody is to discuss those things or recommend them, because it'll get the thread deleted. Suffice to say, like so many people, I have pirated a lot of films and TV shows in the past, and still have a hefty collection. I won't delve into the ethical justifications I have for it: I buy lots of DVDs and Blu-Rays too, and I'm comfortable in my own skin. Disclaimer over. I recently upgraded to an OLED TV and basically, all my pirated media are useless now. This isn't a complaint. Thieves don't complain about the quality of their stolen goods; it's just not cricket. But I do think it's interesting and worth noting, for anyone considering OLED. I actually think it's a selling point of OLED. With caveats. Bear with me. Basically, as you may already understand, OLEDs display in HDR - a wider range of more detailed colours - and the blacks go deeper, to an actual true black as opposed to the backlight-bleed dark grey of LCD screens. As you may also know, pirated media (and streamed media) depend on video compression to be able to fit into a small enough file size or stream to be feasible over the internet. Even those 8GB or 12GB Blu-Ray rips you see on illegal sites are still a huge compression leap compared to the 40-50GB of data on a Blu-Ray disc. As you may also know, one of the main side-effects of video compression is colour banding - the horrible blocky lines between shades that appear when two very similar colours are supposed to gradient smoothly into each other (like in a shadowy alley or a cloud of smoke) but the compression reduces that huge mass of very similar pixels into simpler chunks of a few colours. And the thing you may not know if you haven't already seen one and used one is: colour banding is way, way more noticeable on an OLED. It's hard to explain just how much worse it is. Netflix on certain delivery platforms is unwatchable because of it (worse in a browser than in the TV's native app, for some reason). Pirated films are the real kicker. Even those 8GB or 12GB files with 10-bit colour, HEVC, whatever, look like garbage. With true black actually visible and really distinguishable, any imperfections in the transition through subtle shades is glaringly obvious. Even a 13GB rip of Moana, which is honestly a really well-encoded file with beautiful image quality, looks like crap in places. The night shots, where the sky is supposed to gradient from pure zero black at the horizon up through dark shades towards grey, just awkwardly clunks up from black to medium grey, because the video compression has screwed it. Most of the dark but higher-than-zero shades look too bright and tacky, like someone's sprayed grey paint over them. The upshot: (1) I'm done pirating. I'm not a poor student any more. I can buy films. And I care more about image quality than about maybe wasting money. I can always sell or gift a Blu-Ray I don't like. (2) My collection is useless. It's gone. Which is actually a huge weight off my mind, because it was this huge lumbering pile of storage that I kept backing up and moving around, but hardly ever delving into any more. I'm leaning more and more into Blu-Ray anyway. Now I have loads of free storage space, spare hard drives and less stress. My Blu-Rays don't need backing up. They won't develop bad sectors. (3) This is all good. This is an improvement. It all sounds like my OLED TV has made things worse, but it hasn't: scrapping the pirated media (and my own disc-ripped backups, god, how many wasted hours and kilowatts...) is the price I pay in exchange for a really noticeable leap in quality. The whole problem - and advantage - is I can actually see the difference between HDR and SD, between HD streaming and Blu-Ray, between a poor transfer and a good one. This is why I say it's actually a selling point of OLED TVs. The quality is so much better that my entire archive of digitized media is worthless now. It's comparable to getting a really nice audio setup and suddenly hearing all the flaws and artifacts in your 128kbps MP3s. Sure, your precious ripped archive is dirt now. But you've got massively better listening experiences ahead of you. Price of progress. I wouldn't trade it - in fact, I can't. Looking at an LCD TV now makes me want to punch my eyes into the back of my head. Take this as a warning: once you upgrade, you can't downgrade. There's no going home again. I'm simply posting this for posterity, for those considering OLED, for those unaware of the fundamental differences in viewing experience and the slight downsides there are. You should understand what you're getting into. It is worth it, but there are tradeoffs. Your Handbrake'd collection will be worthless. You won't be able to meaningfully archive your films any more (you'd have to retain the original bitrate of the Blu-Ray, which means ~40GB per film). You'll be tied to physical media again. Some streaming content won't look good, depending on the quality of the content provider's encoding. But, on the flipside, you'll have a simply amazing viewing experience. Blu-Ray on an OLED TV is the best media experience I've ever had. Swings and roundabouts. (I wanted to post photos comparing Blu-Ray and ripped file, to show the effects I'm talking about, but it's actually really hard to do. It doesn't come out in a photo, and in any case, it's bottlenecked by your viewing screen at the far end - as self-defeating as a Youtube listening review of a pair of speakers. You have to be there and judge for yourself.) Post-script: There is a wider issue to consider here, about the nature of archival generally, and the nature of lossy media. If you back up and archive anything, it will only be useful if your backed up media remain sufficiently high quality against future technologies, standards and norms that emerge. In 10 years OLED will be pretty much the norm, HDR will be in everything, and all existing pirated media will look like garbage. Anything less than a 13GB Blu-Ray rip will be undesirable, and even then it's not great. It makes you think. How many existing repositories of media will become useless with time, despite being intact, because the quality and formats they preserve simply become massively undesirable or even unusable to people in the future? Lossless is hard to achieve. Compromises are made at every stage of a media production chain. Cinema is now transitioning to entirely digital recording, storage and editing, which will undoubtedly see similar "good enough" lossy corner-cutting at various levels along the production pipeline. Will these measures make the finished products useless to some future generation? Probably.