It makes you think. How many existing repositories of media will become useless with time, despite being intact, because the quality and formats they preserve simply become massively undesirable or even unusable to people in the future? Lossless is hard to achieve. Compromises are made at every stage of a media production chain. Cinema is now transitioning to entirely digital recording, storage and editing, which will undoubtedly see similar "good enough" lossy corner-cutting at various levels along the production pipeline. Will these measures make the finished products useless to some future generation?



Probably.

