  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Motherboards Only SFF Masochists need apply...

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Arboreal, 29 May 2020 at 17:31.

  1. Arboreal

    Arboreal Keeper of the Electric Currants

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,370
    Likes Received:
    528
    Trawling the 'bay this morning and found one of these distinctly odd and proprietary Asus SFF motherboards:

    H97-I/G20AJ/DP_MB

    Something to amuse you other SFF 'Perverts' out there

    For scale, the cut out on the bottom left is to accommodate a 3.5" HDD

    It requires not 1, but 2 Brick PSUs. 1x 180W @ 19V to run the mobo and another at 230W (12V?) to power the GPU.

    Looks like it feeds the 6 + 8 PCIe sockets bottom right.

    Originally the CPU had a heat pipe cooler and 2 'snail' fans, the GPU was laid flat with its backplate on the HDD via a hard 90° riser.

    Currently 99p and no P&P!

    The later and VERY expensive H170 version has an M.2 slot, making tidy storage a lot easier.
    The H97 has 2 SATA ports and uses proprietary power cables for the drives, just to really make it hardcore.

    It's intriguing and challenging, but distinctly lacks the charm of the NUC and Thin ITX board I have purchased in this last month locked up at home.

    I don't think cabin fever has bitten badly enough to lead me into resurrecting this beast quite yet.
     
    Arboreal, 29 May 2020 at 17:31
    #1
    edzieba likes this.
  2. MLyons

    MLyons Half dev, Half doge. Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Joined:
    3 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    3,301
    Likes Received:
    1,397
    Don't do this to me. I was joking about a console sized mod yesterday on the discord.
     
    MLyons, 29 May 2020 at 17:38
    #2
    edzieba likes this.
  3. yuusou

    yuusou Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    5 Nov 2006
    Posts:
    2,254
    Likes Received:
    398
    @MLyons it'll probably fit in a Playstation.
     
    yuusou, 29 May 2020 at 18:22
    #3
  4. Fingers66

    Fingers66 Kiwi in London

    Joined:
    30 Apr 2010
    Posts:
    8,565
    Likes Received:
    848
    Just to tease those who bought the thin itx boards recently, I have an old Buffalo Terrastation 4 bay NAS that is the perfect size for a thin itx board mod but it is no use to me (I'm a Synology convert), I've even measured it up and it looks a fairly simple mod. Keep an eye on the marketplace, it'll be cheap.
     
    Last edited: 29 May 2020 at 18:50
    Fingers66, 29 May 2020 at 18:37
    #4

Share This Page