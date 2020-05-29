Trawling the 'bay this morning and found one of these distinctly odd and proprietary Asus SFF motherboards: H97-I/G20AJ/DP_MB Something to amuse you other SFF 'Perverts' out there For scale, the cut out on the bottom left is to accommodate a 3.5" HDD It requires not 1, but 2 Brick PSUs. 1x 180W @ 19V to run the mobo and another at 230W (12V?) to power the GPU. Looks like it feeds the 6 + 8 PCIe sockets bottom right. Originally the CPU had a heat pipe cooler and 2 'snail' fans, the GPU was laid flat with its backplate on the HDD via a hard 90° riser. Currently 99p and no P&P! The later and VERY expensive H170 version has an M.2 slot, making tidy storage a lot easier. The H97 has 2 SATA ports and uses proprietary power cables for the drives, just to really make it hardcore. It's intriguing and challenging, but distinctly lacks the charm of the NUC and Thin ITX board I have purchased in this last month locked up at home. I don't think cabin fever has bitten badly enough to lead me into resurrecting this beast quite yet.