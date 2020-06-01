  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Opinions on Dashlane?

Discussion in 'Software' started by boiled_elephant, 1 Jun 2020 at 12:54.

  1. boiled_elephant

    boiled_elephant Whitelist Bit-Tech in your adblock!

    Joined:
    14 Jul 2004
    Posts:
    6,074
    Likes Received:
    523
    I generally ignore the adverts on Youtube videos because it's all garbage or overrated things or things I'm not into. But some of my customers had Dashlane a few years ago and it actually looked kinda handy. And now the sponsor adverts I see for it on Youtube are going on about all its new features and it sounds rather more handy than it used to be.

    Anyone have an opinion on it, or on paid-for password managers vs. free ones (like Apple and Google's integrated keychains), or on password managers generally?
     
    boiled_elephant, 1 Jun 2020 at 12:54
    #1

Share This Page