I generally ignore the adverts on Youtube videos because it's all garbage or overrated things or things I'm not into. But some of my customers had Dashlane a few years ago and it actually looked kinda handy. And now the sponsor adverts I see for it on Youtube are going on about all its new features and it sounds rather more handy than it used to be. Anyone have an opinion on it, or on paid-for password managers vs. free ones (like Apple and Google's integrated keychains), or on password managers generally?