Welcome to our latest project, Ortus! Meaning rise, Ortus will bring together a number of aspects of this build and will feature a black and orange scheme. To get any project started, you first need a base. For that, we will be using the Antec P120 Crystal, accompanied by their High Current Gamer 750W 80+ Gold PSU and two sets of Prizm 120 ARGB kits that include both a fan controller and ARGB strips. A massive shout out to Antec for this, really looking forward to this build and I hope it may lead to future work with them. I have an idea I fancy trying on their Torque chassis so fingers crossed this one meets the grade. Some hardware is yet to be confirmed but as far as case mods go, we will be glass etching, painting, and changing a couple of aspects of the P120 that will fall in line with other parts of this one. Alphacool are once again backing my work but a certain virus is delaying items from arriving as they normally would and I may have a small wait on my hands before everything is here. That’s our intro to this one then, there is more to come and we did a quick unboxing video on the Prizm 3-1 pack, it’s only our second video so don’t be too harsh!