You might remember a while ago I looked into overclocking it more than the 4.2GHz I always had it on. I played with it, but wasn't seeing a difference in FPS so left it at 4.2GHz. But since I'm looking to upgrade now, I may as well overclock as far as I can in the meanwhile. I was wondering if there are risks, outside of the CPU degrading faster. I wouldn't want to short out something else or screw some sensor up or not be able to boot again. The highest I've tried so far is 1.45v (temps were below 80C when playing). Intel says the limit is 1.52v, but don't know what that means since higher voltage = increased rate of degradation rather than instant death afaik. How far would you go?