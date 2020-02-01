Oh yeah, I'm on the bleeding edge. When I got it from here in 2014, I just did one click to the 4.2 GhZ profile (4.6 failed) and left it at that, but now it's bottlenecking at 60-100% usage on Red Dead Redemption 2 with my 980 TI. (I know, it's RDR2...) It sounds like there may be more to it than just changing multiplier and voltage, what else should I look at? One guide mentioned 'uncore'. Also opinion's completely mixed on stress testing. Prime95 is the McDonalds of stress tests, yet many say it doesn't properly test everything and we should use something else. Others say each one's perfect or too hard for real-world application. Many also say they've passed various stress tests for days, yet games crashed at that clock. Others say they don't bother and have had no problems. I feel like I should just go high (2500k's only £25!), play, and I'll know if it's working when it crashes or doesn't!