Cooling Overheating?

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by MadGinga, 14 Sep 2020 at 07:40.

    HI All,

    My "server", an i5 3540 based windows box; has had two brain-farts recently; resulting in a shutdown and on restart a "siren" plays on the internal speaker.

    Google tells me that the siren is likely a sign of a temperature issue/overheating.

    The first time was during the stupidly hot period we had a month ago(?), so assumed it was temp based so gave the case, fans and heatsinks a clean - and on powering back up temps seemed ok and stable.

    I have been checking temps relatively frequently and wasn't seeing anything different to that first re-power-on.

    Second time was last night; so this time i've installed speedfan to log the temps; so if it happens again i might be able to pinpoint the cause, but thought i'd ask the lovely denizens of B-T for any suggestions, ideas?

    I've screen capped the speedfan window and the mainboard tab of CPU-Z. I'm a little concerned with the SMIOVT4 temperature, but cant work out what that temp/sensor is reporting...

    Any help/suggestions appreciated!

    MadG

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    MadGinga, 14 Sep 2020 at 07:40
    #1

