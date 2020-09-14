HI All, My "server", an i5 3540 based windows box; has had two brain-farts recently; resulting in a shutdown and on restart a "siren" plays on the internal speaker. Google tells me that the siren is likely a sign of a temperature issue/overheating. The first time was during the stupidly hot period we had a month ago(?), so assumed it was temp based so gave the case, fans and heatsinks a clean - and on powering back up temps seemed ok and stable. I have been checking temps relatively frequently and wasn't seeing anything different to that first re-power-on. Second time was last night; so this time i've installed speedfan to log the temps; so if it happens again i might be able to pinpoint the cause, but thought i'd ask the lovely denizens of B-T for any suggestions, ideas? I've screen capped the speedfan window and the mainboard tab of CPU-Z. I'm a little concerned with the SMIOVT4 temperature, but cant work out what that temp/sensor is reporting... Any help/suggestions appreciated! MadG