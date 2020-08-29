My daughters motherboard I've kind of asked this before but regarding a non K processor. I have just installed a 6600K into my daughters motherboard which works fine. She has 16gb of DDR4 3333mhz ram but this will not run any faster than 2400 it seems, although the motherboard manual states it will only run at 2400mhz on a 7 series chip. So what i am asking is in the first instance is there anyway of overclocking the 6600K on this board just to get a couple more mhz out of it and is there anyway to get more out of the ram. I know its a fairly basic board but wondered if there was any tricks ect.