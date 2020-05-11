Hi guys I was given a old works pc last week, It has a 965, 6GB, 2x 320gb rapters, 650w psu. My current pc is a Dell optiplex 7010, originally I was planning to upgrade it from a 2400 to a 3770 and a upgrade my gt1030 to a 1650. I mainly use my computer for video editing and a small amount of cheap gaming ( mostly old bargin games) What would be the better computer to keep? I assume the 1366 good upgrade would be a x5660 for £12? And then fit something like a 7970 as I don't really play that demanding games (most demanding is Project cars 2)