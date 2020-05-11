  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other P6T 1366 Vs 1155 Dell optiplex

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by cookie! nom nom, 11 May 2020 at 10:10.

  1. cookie! nom nom

    cookie! nom nom Member

    Joined:
    27 Apr 2012
    Posts:
    777
    Likes Received:
    14
    Hi guys

    I was given a old works pc last week, It has a 965, 6GB, 2x 320gb rapters, 650w psu. My current pc is a Dell optiplex 7010, originally I was planning to upgrade it from a 2400 to a 3770 and a upgrade my gt1030 to a 1650.

    I mainly use my computer for video editing and a small amount of cheap gaming ( mostly old bargin games)

    What would be the better computer to keep? I assume the 1366 good upgrade would be a x5660 for £12? And then fit something like a 7970 as I don't really play that demanding games (most demanding is Project cars 2)
     
    cookie! nom nom, 11 May 2020 at 10:10
    #1
  2. GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Joined:
    16 Dec 2008
    Posts:
    6,366
    Likes Received:
    312
    Why would the GPU upgrade change?

    Which games currently don't perform? No point upgrading gpu if the games already do fine.
     
    GeorgeStorm, 11 May 2020 at 11:07
    #2

Share This Page