Me again - feel like I'm spamming the forums at the moment but I've got some time off so am clearing through my side projects... Just pulled apart my old laptop, which was still going fine, bit slow but only used for basic tasks and admin, but which had recently been overheating massively (102+). It's an Acer Aspire 6930G which I've upgraded the CPU on a few times. It's currently equipped with this: ... which for reference measures 13x9mm. I did buy one of these as an option for the last time I upgraded: ... but decided not to fit it as the two dies together measure 13x22mm (two widths of the same core as the first but with a 4mm gap) and this heatsink contact: ... measures 20x20mm across the copper, so I thought that may not be wise. Now, however, since the overheating issue turned out to be probably because the vents and internals were absolutely caked with dust and grot and I'm replacing CPU and GPU paste with Kryonaut (GPU is the original 9300M GS - was going to replace it for fun, but the 9300M GT and 9600M GT that are substitutes for this model look to have different chip layouts so seems like the GPU heatsink wouldn't fit, unless I could pull off the black tape on the left of the picture below: ...and replace with thermal pads...? It is simple to do, but for about £40-50ish), I'm wondering whether I'd be okay with a 1mm shortage on each side of the CPU, that would be in contact with the aluminium of the heatsink. So I think what I'm asking in an overly detailed way is: Will a quad at 2.26 be any better than a dual at 3.06? Will the undersized copper contact on the quad be an issue? Should I bother with the GPU? It's basically a Windows 7 x86 4 GB fun computer with no taxing games on it but a lot of my work (main rig up on blocks at the moment - next project). Too much effort to move everything over to a new one, but I may create a new Win 10 x64 partition on the drive. It's really more of a project driven by affection for an elderly warhorse now in pasture. For bonus points, why did the GPU come with what looks like some really cruddy paste that seems to have coated the transistor-y looking things on the top of the die, next to the core (core has been cleaned)? It came off in pretty much one lump when I cleaned it up, so I assumed it was just cheap stuff and binned it... Hope it wasn't important! Welcome your (constructive) thoughts! Tra!