Myself and my fiancee currently use Lastpass for all our devices, however we have both experienced issues with it that mean a change is required. So I'm looking for suggestions for a suitable replacement, either software, hardware or a combination of the two. I don't really want to reduce the level of security from what I currently have which is a secure password and a yubikey. We use Lastpass on various machines including windows PCs, macbooks, ipads, iphones and android phones hence the replacement needs to be flexible. Any advice gratefully received. Just in case anyone is curious the issues are that we are experiencing are that I am unable to change / reset my password due to a multi-factor authentication issue (still have full access to the account etc.) and my fiancee is having to uninstall and reinstall the Lastpass extension on her Mac several times a week (this appears to be a long term fault that isn't being addressed).