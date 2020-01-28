  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Password managers

Discussion in 'General' started by BA_13, 28 Jan 2020 at 16:25.

  1. BA_13

    BA_13 Active Member

    Myself and my fiancee currently use Lastpass for all our devices, however we have both experienced issues with it that mean a change is required. So I'm looking for suggestions for a suitable replacement, either software, hardware or a combination of the two. I don't really want to reduce the level of security from what I currently have which is a secure password and a yubikey.

    We use Lastpass on various machines including windows PCs, macbooks, ipads, iphones and android phones hence the replacement needs to be flexible.

    Any advice gratefully received.


    Just in case anyone is curious the issues are that we are experiencing are that I am unable to change / reset my password due to a multi-factor authentication issue (still have full access to the account etc.) and my fiancee is having to uninstall and reinstall the Lastpass extension on her Mac several times a week (this appears to be a long term fault that isn't being addressed).
     
    BA_13, 28 Jan 2020 at 16:25
  2. Kernel

    Kernel Likes cheese

    Due to the hinted at changes incoming at LastPass, I have seen quite a few people migrating to bitwarden.
     
    Kernel, 28 Jan 2020 at 17:01
  3. wolfticket

    wolfticket Downwind from the bloodhounds

    I use Keepass exclusively, syncing passwords between machines by storing the encrypted file on OneDrive. I use the built in autotype feature for basic password input, alongside a browser extension that puts the URL in the window title (so Keepass knows what to type).

    It's maybe not as simple to set up as some services, but it's free and minimises the amount of trust I have to put in any service/party that is beyond my control/knowledge.
     
    wolfticket, 28 Jan 2020 at 17:15
  4. BA_13

    BA_13 Active Member

    Not aware of any changes (not really keeping up to speed on lastpass), but as it isn't working reliably for us it's time to dump it.
     
    BA_13, 28 Jan 2020 at 17:18
