PCIe 4 vs PCIe3...worth the wait or a switch to amd?

actually, got a couple birds to kill in this stone. i'll start at the top... looking at a full upgrade, and ryzen 3 has caught my eye...but after a hop on newegg, there is almost zero out there in micro-atx for x570. on top of that, there is almost zero out there for x570 in general, everything is out of stock. so, while i would love the best bang for buck, im not going to kid myself...when i get on my pc, it is to game...95% of the time...so if x570 is harder to find than a 25 year old billionaire woman who wants to marry me, then ill stick with intel. but man, those pcie4 slots are calling my name...the thought of alll those devices now using half the lanes they used to, especially when im on a micro atx build... what u guys think? and are graphics cards even able to top out pci3 yet?