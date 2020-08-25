Hi Guys, I wanted to share a project that I have worked on the past month next the Meshify S2 build This was new experience for me because I got approached by Dutch Twitch streamer (that I normally watch) if I could do a basic rebuild with a motherboard and ram swap. A big Thanks goes out to the awesome guys over at Fractal Design and CableMod for supporting this rebuild and allowing it to turn in to modding project! And of course the client for the trust of letting me doing this It all all started when all the products form Fractal Design and CableMod arrived After unpacking all the new goodies for the build it was time to start modding This started with changing up front panel a little. It was realy nice to find out that the aluminium part of the front panel could be taken off with only 3 screws and a sliding motion. After masking everyting off it was time to get the tools out. This was relatively easy to do some small drills and files and a lot of patience After adding some acrylic, white vinyl and hidden RGB strip it ended up like this. (Lights off) Then it was time to same for for the logo on the PSU shroud. Also added a little play on the Fracal name my adding 2 small squares to create a T The psu shourd was a bigger challenge due to it being made of steel but I'm happy how it turned out. After that adding the same acrylic, vinyl and rgb strip as in the front. Unfortunately I didn't make a photo of that during building. Due this being a client build I wanted to add the logo from them. The moveable wall in the Define 7 (to allow more HDD space) was a the perfect spot for this. It started out by applying some vinyl on a piece of acrylic and cutting out the stencil by hand. After the acrylic top part was done it was time to mark it out plasic cover of the moveable wall and start the cuttting. After all the rough cutting it was time for file to do the remaining edge till the line. Then it was time to add lighting part and make some splitter. Time for a first test After the case was done it was time tweak the cables a little and do as much as possible from the cable managment before the hardware was available. Added these 3D printed panel combs to the 24pin and EPS power cables. Bridged pcie cable with some more 3D printed combs. Sleeved all front IO that was possible to do. After a few hours of cable managment it came out looking quite good On sunday the client came by to drop off some nice hardware for the build. And yesterday I finished the build. Here are some picture of the end result Part list of the entire build: Intel i7 9700K MSI RTX 2070 Armor Aorus Z390 Pro Gskill Trident 32GB 3600 cl16 Seasonic Focus Plus 850 Platinum Samsung 860 EVO 1TB Hitachi 2TB Fractal Design Define 7 Fractal Design Celsius+ S36 Prisma Fractal Design Prisma AL-14 PWM (3x) Cablemod Vertical PCI-e bracket Cablemod PRO series cables (Carbon) + custom panel combs. I'm realy happy how this build has turned out and it was great experience to do it only with hand tools