omg!
omg*2
Thats one intense overclock and I'll be reading the full article, when I get home.
EIGHT GHz??
That sums it up .
8GHz
Pretty awsome clock. Judging by the voltage they ran (only 1.9v) there's more in the CPU too. Maybe we'll see them break well into the 8.xx range in the near future - CPU's not coldbugged either which is helping them out loads. Great results
What's a penitum btw?
What was their Pi time?
omg cubed.
but I wonder what the total power usage is now - that's got to be expensive to run (not that that's the point).
omg 8Ghz nice....
on to the 10Ghz barrier
would be cool to see benchies against a core 2 duo, to see if the raw ghz make up for the architecture
Thats flipping amazing
Now lets get this in a retail kit
screw LN2....
we demand Liquid Helium!!!
i saw the full article over @ XS a couple of days ago and its a sight to behold.
also notice that they are using a 631 or something, not a huge 670 or the like..
Thats dam inpressive
Sam
yep, that makes it all the more impressive - you don't need such a high bus overclock with a 670
but also, those 670's were all 90nm right ??
so even though they have to go a further 800Mhz, it should have a lower TDP at 8Ghz when compaired with a 670 at that..
not that TDP really matters when you've got a 631 at 8Ghz....
