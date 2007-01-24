  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

News Pentium 4 631 overclocked to 8GHz

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by Tim S, 24 Jan 2007.

  1. Tim S

    Tim S OG

    Tim S, 24 Jan 2007
  2. Evenge

    Evenge Member

    :jawdrop: omg!
     
    Evenge, 24 Jan 2007
  3. Lazlow

    Lazlow I have a dremel.

    :jawdrop: omg*2
     
    Lazlow, 24 Jan 2007
  4. BioSniper

    BioSniper New Member

    Thats one intense overclock and I'll be reading the full article, when I get home.
     
    BioSniper, 24 Jan 2007
  5. quack

    quack New Member

    :jawdrop: EIGHT GHz??
     
    quack, 24 Jan 2007
  6. ComputerKing

    ComputerKing <img src="http://forums.bit-tech.net/images/smilie

    :wallbash: :wallbash: :wallbash: :wallbash: :wallbash: :jawdrop: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh:
     
    ComputerKing, 24 Jan 2007
  7. oddball walking

    oddball walking ...!

    That sums it up :clap: .
    8GHz :jawdrop:
     
    oddball walking, 24 Jan 2007
  8. Highland3r

    Highland3r New Member

    Pretty awsome clock. Judging by the voltage they ran (only 1.9v) there's more in the CPU too. Maybe we'll see them break well into the 8.xx range in the near future - CPU's not coldbugged either which is helping them out loads. Great results :D
     
    Highland3r, 24 Jan 2007
  9. quack

    quack New Member

    What's a penitum btw?
     
    quack, 24 Jan 2007
  10. DougEdey

    DougEdey I pwn all your storage

    What was their Pi time?
     
    DougEdey, 24 Jan 2007
  11. zoom314

    zoom314 Member

    :jawdrop: omg cubed. :eeek:
     
    zoom314, 24 Jan 2007
  12. Tyinsar

    Tyinsar 6 screens 1 card since Nov 17 2007

    :jawdrop: but I wonder what the total power usage is now - that's got to be expensive to run (not that that's the point).
     
    Tyinsar, 24 Jan 2007
  13. Skill3d

    Skill3d New Member

    omg 8Ghz :jawdrop: nice....

    on to the 10Ghz barrier
     
    Skill3d, 24 Jan 2007
  14. sadffffff

    sadffffff New Member

    would be cool to see benchies against a core 2 duo, to see if the raw ghz make up for the architecture
     
    sadffffff, 24 Jan 2007
  15. teamtd11

    teamtd11 *Custom User Title*

    :jawdrop: Thats flipping amazing
     
    teamtd11, 24 Jan 2007
  16. Hugo

    Hugo Ex-TrustedReviews Staff

    Now lets get this in a retail kit ;)
     
    Hugo, 24 Jan 2007
  17. Guest-23315

    Guest-23315 Guest

    screw LN2....

    we demand Liquid Helium!!!


    i saw the full article over @ XS a couple of days ago and its a sight to behold.

    also notice that they are using a 631 or something, not a huge 670 or the like..
     
    Guest-23315, 24 Jan 2007
  18. samkiller42

    samkiller42 For i AM Cheesecake!!

    Thats dam inpressive :)

    Sam
     
    samkiller42, 24 Jan 2007
  19. Tim S

    Tim S OG

    yep, that makes it all the more impressive - you don't need such a high bus overclock with a 670 :)
     
    Tim S, 24 Jan 2007
  20. Guest-23315

    Guest-23315 Guest

    but also, those 670's were all 90nm right ??

    so even though they have to go a further 800Mhz, it should have a lower TDP at 8Ghz when compaired with a 670 at that..

    not that TDP really matters when you've got a 631 at 8Ghz....
     
    Guest-23315, 24 Jan 2007
