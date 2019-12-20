  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Windows Periodically having to reinstall Samsung NVME Driver

Discussion in 'Software' started by kosch, 28 Jul 2019.

  kosch

    kosch

    Every now and again I notice a drop in performance of my Samsung NVME. I test this by running ATTO in default mode and everything is capped to around 800Mb/s.

    I then reinstall/repair the NVME driver - https://s3.ap-northeast-2.amazonaws...281A68833C/Samsung_NVM_Express_Driver_3.1.exe reboot, retest and its back to 3GB/s performance.

    I've google around but cant seem to find anyone else with this issue or a clue as to why it happens., Win 10 X64 Pro

    I'm assuming Windows at some point (probably during an update) is reverting something somewhere?
     
    kosch, 28 Jul 2019
  Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree

    I've heard similar things with Windows Update "helpfully" replacing the proper Samsung driver with a newer generic one. Not got a clue how to stop it doing that, though - I assume Windows 10 has some kind of "hold back" option for drivers, to prevent them being updated, but I'm damned if I can find anything on DuckDuckGo about it.
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 28 Jul 2019
  kosch

    kosch

    Will keep looking will hopefully dredge something up as it is awfully annoying.
     
    kosch, 28 Jul 2019
  Big Elf

    Big Elf

    How to Disable Automatic Driver Downloads on Windows 10
    1. Right click the Start button and select Control Panel.
    2. Make your way to System and Security.
    3. Click System.
    4. Click Advanced system settings from the left sidebar.
    5. Select the Hardware tab.
    6. Press the Device Installation Settings button.
    7. Choose No, and then press the Save Changes button.
    Similar thing used to happen to my WiFi. It'd slow down after an update and reinstalling the driver would fix it...until next time.
     
    Big Elf, 28 Jul 2019
  Fingers66

    Fingers66

    Wierd, I run Win 10 x64 Pro 1903 build (fresh install a few months ago) with the Samsung NVMe driver 3.1 running a 970 Evo Plus M.2 drive, never had a problem with Windows updates replacing it. I do run the Samsung Magician software if that makes a difference?
     
    Fingers66, 28 Jul 2019
  wolfticket

    wolfticket

    wolfticket, 28 Jul 2019
  kosch

    kosch

    Apologies for the late reply. RL so hectic! Thanks both for the replies.. I used the GPO with the device ID's. Hopefully that will hold firm!
     
    kosch, 2 Sep 2019
  kosch

    kosch

    3.2 of the Samsung NVME driver has come out which seems to solve the problem without requiring any work arounds.
     
    kosch, 20 Dec 2019 at 20:27
