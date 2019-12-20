Every now and again I notice a drop in performance of my Samsung NVME. I test this by running ATTO in default mode and everything is capped to around 800Mb/s. I then reinstall/repair the NVME driver - https://s3.ap-northeast-2.amazonaws...281A68833C/Samsung_NVM_Express_Driver_3.1.exe reboot, retest and its back to 3GB/s performance. I've google around but cant seem to find anyone else with this issue or a clue as to why it happens., Win 10 X64 Pro I'm assuming Windows at some point (probably during an update) is reverting something somewhere?