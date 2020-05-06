Update 28/04/2020: What started out with the Star Destroyer quickly ended up expanding into a collection that required me to put extra shelves up in my lounge! As such, I've decided to rename the thread, which was originally titled 'Building the ISD Aggressor (Star Destroyer Lego MOC)', and turn it into a multiple build log. I'll be updating this opening post to reflect as such, mainly as I'm starting to lose track of all the models I've ordered parts for! Handy links: Official thread Rebrickable page (for buying instructions) Bricklink (for buying parts) I'm mainly doing this build log so that in the years to come, I can occasionally look at this thread and remember the whole adventure of making this build happen - from the first choice of going 'ah sod it, I'll have a work of art to be fond of for a long time', through to deciding where to put it. The odd thing is, I'm not a Star Wars fan! That's not to say I don't like Star Wars (clearly not, otherwise why would I be attempting to make a huge themed Lego model?) and I certainly appreciate the films for what they are, but I'm more interested in their cultural significance and impact. For the record, Rogue One is the best film - I prefer the darker tone and the Star Destroyer features quite prominently in it. I was considering buying the official Lego version 75252 but I was a little disappointed when it was unveiled - I was hoping it would be like the Millenium Falcon 75192 in that there would be a detailed interior. I was already aware of MOCs and was thinking that they actually tend to be more impressive. After a while I gave in to the urge and bought the instructions, then... The model's creator actually has an even larger model (the legendary ISD Tyrant) that he's made, but due to the complexity will not be releasing instructions. A good thing, as I may have tried to build it! To be fair to the chap, it's also his creation and I think he deserves to have it as his own masterpiece; and unless I'm willing to use the dining table as a permanent display surface, I'd have nowhere to put it! The biggest purchasable Lego Star Destroy MOC is the ISD Intimidator, which comes in at five foot long, ~20,000 pieces and ~20kg: however, it lacks interior details and if I can't fit the Tyrant anywhere, there's no way this can either. The instructions are worth buying just to look through. There are 1290 pages which are divided up into eight sections. The quality is equal to that of any flagship Lego set, though there are some helpful additional comments in some places as well as a link to an unlisted Youtube video for one particular difficult bit. The creator really went out of his way to make the model accessible and focussed on using more readily available parts. There's also a sense of humour around the model - if I say 'Eddie Izzard', those in the know will know what I mean. The overall plan is to also have a few little mini scale ships to accompany the model - a few TIE fighters, bombers and Darth Vader's infamous advanced variant, as well as some rebel ships. Trouble is, some of the MOC mini scale ships use rare components, so can't be built at the moment. The funny thing is that if everything were done to scale, a TIE fighter would be half a stud, an X-Wing a whole stud and the Millennium Falcon three studs. I'd love to get a Trench Run or Hoth diorama in too. On a side note - unfortunately I seem to have the world's greasiest hands, which winds my brother up no end when using his iPad (which as a result of his moaning, I try and use as much as possible when I visit him). To this end, I've bought some cotton gloves to keep things grease free - in the past, I simply used to wipe each brick/sub assembly clean with some kitchen roll after putting a model together. STATUS OF PROJECTS MOCs (designed by other people) Star Wars Star Destroyer: 67.98% built (paused) Micro scale Tantive IV: COMPLETE! AT-AT: awaiting delivery of parts AT-ST: awaiting delivery of parts (need to order remaining rare parts) A-Wing: 0% built B-Wing: 0% built X-Wing: 0% built Y-Wing: 0% built TIE Fighter: 0% built TIE Fighter (Advanced): 0% built TIE Interceptor: 0% built TIE Bomber: 0% built Darth Vader's Light Sabre: 0% built Luke Skywalker's Light Sabre: 0% built Han Solo's Blaster: 0% built Trench run mini diorama: awaiting delivery of parts Palpatine's throne room: awaiting missing parts Mini dalek: COMPLETE! Aliens Chestburster: awaiting ordering of parts Alien Xenomorph: awaiting part count Power Loader: awaiting part count Pulse Rifle: 0% built APC: partially ordered Avengers Hulkbuster (76031 + 76105 combo): 0% complete Realistic Shelby GT500: 6.22% complete (current project) 42009 Mobile Crane Mk II upgrade: awaiting delivery of parts 42056 Porsche 911 GT3 upgrade: extra parts ready, awaiting disassembly 42083 Bugatti Chiron upgrade: missing parts ordered, awaiting disassembly Official Lego sets 8880 Super Car: Awaiting taking apart for refurbishment 42100 Liebherr R 9800 Excavator: COMPLETE! 42107 Ducati Panigale V4 R: Released June 1st 2020 42110 Land Rover Defender: COMPLETE! 75060 Slave I UCS: COMPLETE! 75531 Stormtrooper Commander: 0% built 75532 Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike: 0% built 75533 Boba Fett: 0% built 75534 Darth Vader: 0% built My own MOCs (which I will never get around to doing) Alien chestburster reveal diorama Aliens minifig scale dropship Star Citizen minifig scale Avenger PETE J'S BUILDING RULES I've never been diagnosed with OCD/autism/aspergers, but if you need proof, this is it! Lego plates with the 'Lego' logo facing upwards or downwards shall be placed such that: Primary orientation is to the rear of the model Secondary orientation is to the centre of the model Lego plates with the 'Lego' logo facing sideways shall be placed such that: The logo is orientated correctly (i.e. not upside down) Liftarms shall be orientated such that: Sprue marks are hidden from normal viewing Friction pins shall be orientated such that: 'Gaps' are aligned to the front and rear of the model Sprue marks are facing downwards and inwards All axles must be adjusted until running as freely as possible All parts must be pressed hard together such that no gaps are present If possible, a model must be converted to right hand drive (as God intended) Only official Lego is allowed (excepting custom minifigs) LESSONS LEARNT: Always overorder slightly on small parts in case the supplier miscounts. Lego minifigs can be expensive to buy separately. Be on the lookout for sets that already contain them. Some parts may have marks on or be discoloured - overorder to compensate (in addition to lesson 1). White and light grey Lego that has been discoloured can be restored by soaking in weak (3-6%) H2O2 while being exposed to UV light for 3-6 hours. Be nice to the Lego community! The majority of them do it as a hobby to help out other enthusiasts and are typically counting hundreds, if not thousands of parts; if a mistake is made here and there on the cheap bits, suck it up and put in a new order. Righto, updates will be on an as and when approach...