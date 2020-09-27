  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Pete J's thread of Lego building (current project: TIE Advanced)

Discussion in 'General' started by Pete J, 21 Sep 2019.

  Pete J

    Pete J

    Joined:
    28 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    6,078
    Likes Received:
    736
    Update 28/04/2020: What started out with the Star Destroyer quickly ended up expanding into a collection that required me to put extra shelves up in my lounge! As such, I've decided to rename the thread, which was originally titled 'Building the ISD Aggressor (Star Destroyer Lego MOC)', and turn it into a multiple build log. I'll be updating this opening post to reflect as such, mainly as I'm starting to lose track of all the models I've ordered parts for!

    [​IMG]

    Handy links:
    Official thread
    Rebrickable page (for buying instructions)
    Bricklink (for buying parts)

    I'm mainly doing this build log so that in the years to come, I can occasionally look at this thread and remember the whole adventure of making this build happen - from the first choice of going 'ah sod it, I'll have a work of art to be fond of for a long time', through to deciding where to put it. The odd thing is, I'm not a Star Wars fan! That's not to say I don't like Star Wars (clearly not, otherwise why would I be attempting to make a huge themed Lego model?) and I certainly appreciate the films for what they are, but I'm more interested in their cultural significance and impact. For the record, Rogue One is the best film - I prefer the darker tone and the Star Destroyer features quite prominently in it.

    I was considering buying the official Lego version 75252 but I was a little disappointed when it was unveiled - I was hoping it would be like the Millennium Falcon 75192 in that there would be a detailed interior. I was already aware of MOCs and was thinking that they actually tend to be more impressive. After a while I gave in to the urge and bought the instructions, then...

    The model's creator actually has an even larger model (the legendary ISD Tyrant) that he's made, but due to the complexity will not be releasing instructions. A good thing, as I may have tried to build it! To be fair to the chap, it's also his creation and I think he deserves to have it as his own masterpiece; and unless I'm willing to use the dining table as a permanent display surface, I'd have nowhere to put it! The biggest purchasable Lego Star Destroy MOC is the ISD Intimidator, which comes in at five foot long, ~20,000 pieces and ~20kg: however, it lacks interior details and if I can't fit the Tyrant anywhere, there's no way this can either.

    The instructions are worth buying just to look through. There are 1290 pages which are divided up into eight sections. The quality is equal to that of any flagship Lego set, though there are some helpful additional comments in some places as well as a link to an unlisted Youtube video for one particular difficult bit. The creator really went out of his way to make the model accessible and focussed on using more readily available parts. There's also a sense of humour around the model - if I say 'Eddie Izzard', those in the know will know what I mean.

    The overall plan is to also have a few little mini scale ships to accompany the model - a few TIE fighters, bombers and Darth Vader's infamous advanced variant, as well as some rebel ships. Trouble is, some of the MOC mini scale ships use rare components, so can't be built at the moment. The funny thing is that if everything were done to scale, a TIE fighter would be half a stud, an X-Wing a whole stud and the Millennium Falcon three studs. I'd love to get a Trench Run or Hoth diorama in too.

    On a side note - unfortunately I seem to have the world's greasiest hands, which winds my brother up no end when using his iPad (which as a result of his moaning, I try and use as much as possible when I visit him). To this end, I've bought some cotton gloves to keep things grease free - in the past, I simply used to wipe each brick/sub assembly clean with some kitchen roll after putting a model together.

    STATUS OF PROJECTS

    MOCs (designed by other people)

    Star Wars
    Aliens
    Avengers
    Realistic

    Official Lego sets

    • 8838 Dirt Bike: Will order new parts at some point (no new sets exist)
    • 10269 Harley-Davidson® Fat Boy®: Will buy at some point
    • 42100 Liebherr R 9800 Excavator: COMPLETE!
    • 42110 Land Rover Defender: COMPLETE!
    • 75060 Slave I UCS: COMPLETE!
    • 75531 Stormtrooper Commander: COMPLETE!
    • 75532 Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike: COMPLETE!
    • 75533 Boba Fett: COMPLETE!
    • 75534 Darth Vader: COMPLETE!

    My own MOCs (which I will never get around to doing)
    • Alien chestburster reveal diorama
    • Aliens minifig scale dropship
    • Star Citizen minifig scale Avenger
    • Snow for Hoth diorama

    Dioramas
    • Battle of Hoth: COMPLETE!
    • Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame
      • Hulkbuster: see above
      • Heroes: mostly bought
      • Villains: ~50% bought
      • Outriders: a LOT bought
    • Assorted movie minifigs
      • Ongoing

    PETE J'S BUILDING RULES

    I've never been diagnosed with OCD/autism/aspergers, but if you need proof, this is it!
    • Lego plates with the 'Lego' logo facing upwards or downwards shall be placed such that:
      • Primary orientation is to the rear of the model
      • Secondary orientation is to the centre of the model
    • Lego plates with the 'Lego' logo facing sideways shall be placed such that:
      • The logo is orientated correctly (i.e. not upside down)
    • Liftarms shall be orientated such that:
      • Sprue marks are hidden from normal viewing
    • Friction pins shall be orientated such that:
      • 'Gaps' are aligned to the front and rear of the model
    • Sprue marks are facing downwards and inwards
    • All axles must be adjusted until running as freely as possible
    • All parts must be pressed hard together such that no gaps are present
    • If possible, a model must be converted to right hand drive (as God intended)
    • Only official Lego is allowed (excepting custom minifigs)

    LESSONS LEARNT
    • Be nice to the Lego community! The majority of them do it as a hobby to help out other enthusiasts and are typically counting hundreds, if not thousands of parts per order: if a mistake is made here and there on the cheap bits, suck it up and put in a new order.
    • Always overorder slightly on small parts in case the supplier miscounts.
    • Lego minifigs can be expensive to buy separately. Be on the lookout for sets that already contain them.
    • Some parts may have marks on or be discoloured - overorder to compensate (in addition to above).
    • White and light grey Lego that has been discoloured can be restored by soaking in 12% H2O2 while being exposed to UV (sun) light for 3-6 hours, though need to be agitated every now and again to remove bubbles. Light grey parts need to be carefully laid out as shadows will mar the effect, as will focused light; white parts just need to be stirred once in a while.
    • Don't order immediately! Lego prices and availability can fluctuate to a surprising degree (it is common to see 20% cost variation in a matter of hours), so watch for a few days before committing.
    • Sounds obvious, but the more parts you buy at once, the cheaper the per brick cost will be. Some of the best value sellers will only accept orders over £200 or more and as a bonus also tend to have access to rare parts at more reasonable prices. Hence, rather than order on a model by model basis, wait until you know if you want to build more models or not.
    • Be aware of part versions. Some more complex models can require older versions of parts to use unofficial building techniques; electronic parts (IR receivers for example) can also significantly affect performance.
    • Tweezers are a great way to apply stickers with good alignment.
    • Lepin and other cheap knockoff companies are the devil incarnate. Not only are the part tolerances not up to snuff, they shamelessly take MOC designs and instructions and sell them as their own. While it is not up to me to decide whether or not you care, don't be surprised when your fake Lego doesn't clip together or work properly. And you'll always know that the model you have sitting on display is a shoddy parody of something that could've been great :thumb:.

    Righto, updates will be on an as and when approach...
     
    Last edited: 27 Sep 2020 at 19:33
    Pete J, 21 Sep 2019
    #1
    Yaka, LennyRhys and [ZiiP] NaloaC like this.
  Nealieboyee

    Nealieboyee

    Joined:
    14 Aug 2009
    Posts:
    3,730
    Likes Received:
    374
    Oooohhh. Postman hurry up.
     
    Nealieboyee, 21 Sep 2019
    #2
  Pete J

    Pete J

    Joined:
    28 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    6,078
    Likes Received:
    736
    Whelp, confirmed the first delivery (Kendal Bricks) was all present and correct. Had a 'fun' moment when chucking the little ziplock bags back into the box and one was not quite done up - typically it was one with lots of little parts in. Queue lots of swearing and a few minutes of having to search on the floor for that final piece.

    Got the Kepes Bricks order to check next. Unfortunately the supplier didn't include a parts list like the last one, so I'll have to have the tablet next to me while checking.

    I've also realised that none of the orders include any figures! I'll have to sort that out.

    I am dreading 'THE BIG ORDER' turning up...
     
    Pete J, 21 Sep 2019
    #3
    [ZiiP] NaloaC likes this.
  Pete J

    Pete J

    Joined:
    28 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    6,078
    Likes Received:
    736
    Checked through the Kepes Bricks order today and found a tiny little part missing, specifically:

    [​IMG]

    Sent an email to the shop asking to send it to me. To be honest, missing this little bit from an 858 part order is very forgivable!
     
    Pete J, 22 Sep 2019
    #4
  Guest-44638

    Guest-44638

    Lego will send out bits to replace wrong colours, free of charge... for kits you order from their store.
     
    Guest-44638, 22 Sep 2019
    #5
  Pete J

    Pete J

    Joined:
    28 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    6,078
    Likes Received:
    736
    Well, that'd be great, if it was an official Lego model :grin:.

    Kepes Bricks has responded and the missing part will be sent out soon. So, lesson learnt: buy additional parts just in case the order comes up short. I think I'll start a 'Lessons Learnt' section.

    Also, the last order has shipped. Almost there...
     
    Pete J, 23 Sep 2019
    #6
  Pete J

    Pete J

    Joined:
    28 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    6,078
    Likes Received:
    736
    Kepes Bricks has sent the last bit of the order, so I've left positive feedback for the supplier as well. Now waiting for the other deliveries to turn up.

    In the meantime, the release date of the new Technic 42100 and 42110 sets draws closer. I think I'll build the Defender whilst waiting for the deliveries and build the Leibherr over Christmas.
     
    Last edited: 26 Sep 2019
    Pete J, 26 Sep 2019
    #7
  Guest-44638

    Guest-44638

    That looks like a beast & a half... and seemingly to scale, too.
     
    Guest-44638, 26 Sep 2019
    #8
  BentAnat

    BentAnat

    Joined:
    26 Jun 2008
    Posts:
    7,231
    Likes Received:
    219
    That Landy Lego looks like a cracking set. I may consider getting one for my old man, who is deeply into Landies.
     
    BentAnat, 30 Sep 2019
    #9
  Pete J

    Pete J

    Joined:
    28 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    6,078
    Likes Received:
    736
    Misha's Store delivery turned up today! Hopefully this week will see everything else turning up too...

    I've decided that I'm going to accompany the Star Destroyer with some minifig scale fighters. I gave some serious thought over the weekend to buying the Lego Millennium Falcon 75192 UCS (Smyths toy store had a deal on until yesterday which meant it could've been had for £130 off) but again, having viewed some of the MOCs out there, leaves me a little unimpressed. Also, at the risk of being hounded to the end of time by die hard Star Wars fans, I don't like the design of the ship - but I suppose that's the whole point! However, I managed to snatch up the following at a price only a little higher than it was released:

    [​IMG]

    I'll do the other starfighters MOC - the Slave 1 was the only one where the UCS was better than existing MOCs. Plus getting the minifigures included would've cost a fair bit in themselves.

    Oh, And I'll be ordering the Landy tomorrow to build at Christmas. Leibherr can wait until my birthday next year as I imagine it'll get quite a bit cheaper!
     
    Pete J, 30 Sep 2019
    #10
  Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree

    Joined:
    4 Dec 2007
    Posts:
    13,770
    Likes Received:
    2,766
    I can't be the only one who spaced on what thread he clicked and saw an angle grinder at first glance there, right?

    [​IMG]
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 30 Sep 2019
    #11
    cobalt6700, Fingers66, [ZiiP] NaloaC and 6 others like this.
  Pete J

    Pete J

    Joined:
    28 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    6,078
    Likes Received:
    736
    Well, that's ruined any scene ever involving the Slave 1 :hehe:

    The www.budgetbricks.nl order turned up today too, albeit in a very beaten up box. At least it had a decent amount of bubble wrap. I've yet to go through Misha's Store delivery but it did come with a Director Krennic minifig keyring, which is a lovely little touch.
     
    Pete J, 30 Sep 2019
    #12
  Mr_Mistoffelees

    Mr_Mistoffelees

    Joined:
    26 Aug 2014
    Posts:
    2,782
    Likes Received:
    885
    Don't you think that might be a bit big?
    [​IMG]
     
    Mr_Mistoffelees, 30 Sep 2019
    #13
  Guest-44638

    Guest-44638

    Not compared to one of these...

    [​IMG]
     
    Guest-44638, 30 Sep 2019
    #14
  Pete J

    Pete J

    Joined:
    28 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    6,078
    Likes Received:
    736
    Such awesome vehicles.

    Checked the www.budgetbricks.nl order and it was missing one bit (another part was accidentally included in its place):

    [​IMG]

    Email sent, asking for the missing bit and also saying that I'd return the erroneous part free of charge.

    Now to check the other order...
     
    Pete J, 1 Oct 2019
    #15
  legoman

    legoman

    Joined:
    28 Feb 2010
    Posts:
    4,196
    Likes Received:
    576
    We need a bigger boat

    [​IMG]
     
    legoman, 1 Oct 2019
    #16
  Guest-44638

    Guest-44638

    Lego™ don't make one of those... yet. They do, however make a 9800.

    Probably be the first MRRP £1000+ LEGO™ kit, if they did.
     
    Guest-44638, 2 Oct 2019
    #17
  Pete J

    Pete J

    Joined:
    28 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    6,078
    Likes Received:
    736
    *AHEM*

    [​IMG]
     
    Pete J, 2 Oct 2019
    #18
  Guest-44638

    Guest-44638

    Guest-44638, 2 Oct 2019
    #19
  IanW

    IanW

    Joined:
    2 Aug 2003
    Posts:
    7,031
    Likes Received:
    735
    Might need an extra dozen or so bricks to finish the Star Destroyer

    [​IMG]
     
    IanW, 2 Oct 2019
    #20
    The_Crapman likes this.
