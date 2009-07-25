Discussion in 'Photography, Art & Design' started by bentleya, 25 Jul 2009.
Well seeing as we don't have one here, I figured I'd start one off. It's simple. This is where you share (2 maximum) photos per day. The point being that you don't want to start a whole new thread just to share a few snap shots, or get CC for them.
Here's one from today to start off;
D700
135mm F2.8 AI-S
f2.8
Iso 200
1/2000
Good idea Greg.
What an odd picture. Initially I couldn't figure out why he was holding the drill like that while seeming to be aiming at his foot
But then I realized that it was a nice shot of an everyday event and really liked the calm in it.
I'm currently awaiting the setup of my new NAS so my picture process is off until then. Besides I just bought a 32GB CF card so even though I've shot more than 100 shots it still says I have room for 999
I'll look forward to adding to this thread later on though
lol doh Seriously though, that other thread is dead lol. I've seen other forums that have something like 40 odd pages lol.
LOL it's only dead as no one would be interested, like this prob will be in a few days.
Does it need to be one taken recently?
My poor D200 has been gathering dust for the past month or so, I feel kinda bad for it
Well I suppose not. Not if the thread is just gonna flop. Normally the rules state that it has to have been taken on the day. Obviously this would be to get people to not be lazy and just post their best shots from last year or whatever.
Seeing as we're struggling to get any posts here;
Here's one I took with my 'new' Micro Nikkor 55mm AI-S manual focus lens used on my D80;
Both with D700 and 35mm F2D at f2.
40D, 135 f/2 (borrowed, I wish I owned such a nice lens) @ f2
My photo of the day (from the other day just never got to upload it til now).
Old School Nintendo
D700
55mm Micro Nikkor AI-S
