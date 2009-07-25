  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Photos Photo of the Day

Discussion in 'Photography, Art & Design' started by bentleya, 25 Jul 2009.

  1. bentleya

    bentleya Lian Li Snail :)

    Post your Photo of the Day

    I'll Start

    [​IMG]
     
    bentleya, 25 Jul 2009
  2. bentleya

    bentleya Lian Li Snail :)

    [​IMG]

    Click For Bigger and More Info
     
    bentleya, 26 Jul 2009
  3. bentleya

    bentleya Lian Li Snail :)

    Couple for Today and Yesterday.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Click For Big :)
     
    bentleya, 28 Jul 2009
  4. bentleya

    bentleya Lian Li Snail :)

    [​IMG]

    Click For Bigger And More Info :)
     
    bentleya, 29 Jul 2009
  5. tranc3

    tranc3 ADHD Modder

    Guess I'll help out
    [​IMG]
    Click for big/more
    Took it the other day at the drive in.
     
    tranc3, 30 Jul 2009
  6. bentleya

    bentleya Lian Li Snail :)

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Click For Big/More Info
     
    bentleya, 1 Aug 2009
  7. bentleya

    bentleya Lian Li Snail :)

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Then a HDR of above.

    [​IMG]
     
    bentleya, 2 Sep 2009
  8. GregTheRotter

    GregTheRotter New Member

    Well seeing as we don't have one here, I figured I'd start one off. It's simple. This is where you share (2 maximum) photos per day. The point being that you don't want to start a whole new thread just to share a few snap shots, or get CC for them.

    Here's one from today to start off;

    [​IMG]

    GregTheRotter, 28 Oct 2009
  9. OleJ

    OleJ Me!

    Good idea Greg.
    What an odd picture. Initially I couldn't figure out why he was holding the drill like that while seeming to be aiming at his foot :D
    But then I realized that it was a nice shot of an everyday event and really liked the calm in it.
    I'm currently awaiting the setup of my new NAS so my picture process is off until then. Besides I just bought a 32GB CF card so even though I've shot more than 100 shots it still says I have room for 999 :D
    I'll look forward to adding to this thread later on though :)
     
    OleJ, 28 Oct 2009
  10. bentleya

    bentleya Lian Li Snail :)

    bentleya, 28 Oct 2009
  11. OleJ

    OleJ Me!

    lol
    I didn't even have to click the link to remember :D

    I guess a mod can merge the two?
     
    OleJ, 28 Oct 2009
  12. GregTheRotter

    GregTheRotter New Member

    lol doh :D Seriously though, that other thread is dead lol. I've seen other forums that have something like 40 odd pages lol.
     
    GregTheRotter, 28 Oct 2009
  13. bentleya

    bentleya Lian Li Snail :)

    LOL it's only dead as no one would be interested, like this prob will be in a few days.
     
    bentleya, 29 Oct 2009
  14. Fisher.

    Fisher. partially impartial

    Does it need to be one taken recently?

    My poor D200 has been gathering dust for the past month or so, I feel kinda bad for it:(
     
    Fisher., 29 Oct 2009
  15. GregTheRotter

    GregTheRotter New Member

    Well I suppose not. Not if the thread is just gonna flop. Normally the rules state that it has to have been taken on the day. Obviously this would be to get people to not be lazy and just post their best shots from last year or whatever.
     
    GregTheRotter, 29 Oct 2009
  16. GregTheRotter

    GregTheRotter New Member

    Seeing as we're struggling to get any posts here;

    Here's one I took with my 'new' Micro Nikkor 55mm AI-S manual focus lens used on my D80;

    [​IMG]
     
    GregTheRotter, 29 Oct 2009
  17. GregTheRotter

    GregTheRotter New Member

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Both with D700 and 35mm F2D at f2.
     
    GregTheRotter, 30 Oct 2009
  18. clumsy_culhane

    clumsy_culhane Member

    [​IMG]

    40D, 135 f/2 (borrowed, I wish I owned such a nice lens) @ f2
     
    clumsy_culhane, 31 Oct 2009
  19. OleJ

    OleJ Me!

    My photo of the day (from the other day just never got to upload it til now).

    [​IMG]
     
    OleJ, 31 Oct 2009
  20. GregTheRotter

    GregTheRotter New Member

    Old School Nintendo

    [​IMG]

    D700
    55mm Micro Nikkor AI-S
     
    GregTheRotter, 31 Oct 2009
