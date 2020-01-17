  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by ElThomsono, 17 Jan 2020 at 21:41.

    Is anyone running one?

    I saw creative and liratheal mention them, and my brother-in-law has one so I decided to give it a shot. Put basically it's a local DNS server that deliberately fails to return data from known ad servers so it can block ads and tracking metrics at a network level.

    I'm running mine on a Raspberry Pi 3 and it's more than capable. Overall I'm undecided on it as it can be a bit heavy handed (Laura can't understand why clicking the paid Google result doesn't work any more) but I quite like how it speeds things up and stops me getting annoying targeted ads.

    The dashboard says it's currently blocking 27.5% of DNS queries, so it goes to show just how much of internet traffic is useless dross :hehe:
     
