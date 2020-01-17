Is anyone running one? I saw creative and liratheal mention them, and my brother-in-law has one so I decided to give it a shot. Put basically it's a local DNS server that deliberately fails to return data from known ad servers so it can block ads and tracking metrics at a network level. I'm running mine on a Raspberry Pi 3 and it's more than capable. Overall I'm undecided on it as it can be a bit heavy handed (Laura can't understand why clicking the paid Google result doesn't work any more) but I quite like how it speeds things up and stops me getting annoying targeted ads. The dashboard says it's currently blocking 27.5% of DNS queries, so it goes to show just how much of internet traffic is useless dross