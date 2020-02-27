Greetings people. I am Harold, and this is a showcase of my scratch build. The build is made from a motherboard tray from an old case, and mostly random parts that I found laying around my workshop. (Yeah, I hoard stuff, don't judge) In this thread, I will try to go over how my computer is put together, and some of the reasoning behind my crazy choices. The specs of my system: MB: ASUS Prime X570 pro CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X - Water cooled GPU 1: Radeon RX 5700XT - Water cooled GPU 2: Radeon R9 390 - Air cooled RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB at 3600MHz Nvme: Corsair Force MP600 1TB PCIe 4.0 Other drives: 1x 250GB SSD, 2x 500GB HDD, 1x 750GB HDD, 1x 1TB HDD PSU: Corsair TX850M Rad: Alphacool 3x120mm Pump: Magicool MC-DCP450 CPU and GPU blocks are from EK water blocks Tubing is 10mm OD chrome plated copper. Fittings are G1/4" - 10mm brass compression fittings. The PSU is mounted to a bracket made from translucent acrylic, and has a hydro-dipped acrylic plate on top, to shield it from potential leaks from the water cooling above it. Above the PSU sits the two GPUs. Clearing the wider R9 390 required some extra fittings, but it worked out. The CPU block from EK looks super nice, and is well contrasted by the super old 90 degree fitting that I had to use as I ran out of new ones. The harddrives are mounted to a custom bracket, along with a large fan that keeps them cool. (Not that they get very hot though) I am very happy with the backplate paintjob of a bomb dropping. The coolant is EK cryofuel, solid cloud white. I made sure to add a drain port and a fill port at the highest and lowest points of the loop. The entire computer is lit with addressable LED strips. The acrylic back panel is for mounting of the rad and pump, as well for supporting the main structure, by resting on the base. The base is made from a large, ventilated brake disc (possibly from a van?) and everything is bolted to that. The ventilation holes in the brake disc make for some cool lighting effects. Wires, pipes, weird shapes, and rainbow puke lighting. I am pretty stoked with how this build turned out. I hope you enjoyed this peek at one of my crazy projects. Feel free to drop me a question or a comment if you want something explained better, or if you have any suggestions. PS. Join the Bit-Tech Discord server!