Hi folks! This is the second build I'm documenting here, although I've hade a few more builds done the past years. This build is a collaboration between me and my friend GhazzyTV whom is a full time Path of Exile streamer. We also have the following brands aboard right now too: MSI - Suppling RX 5600XT, MSI MEG Z490 Unify and an Intel i7 10700K Kolink - Suppling a Kolink Observatory (Through the nordic distributor Trigono AB) Cablemod - Suppling GPU-riser (Through the nordic distributor Trigono AB) Superflower - Leadex III Gold A-RGB 850W (Through the nordic distributor Trigono AB) The build will be a done as a custom loop with a pirate theme around the pirate character in Path of Exile and the ghost-flame. We're trying to keep things really dark and light things up with "ghost-flame-like" lightning. I'll be uploading a few pictures soon, right now though I had to abort and go help my wife with dinner. Hahahaha