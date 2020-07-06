  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Pirate Path of Exile themed build for GhazzyTV

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by BHB Mods, 6 Jul 2020 at 18:38.

  1. BHB Mods

    BHB Mods New Member

    Joined:
    15 Jun 2020
    Posts:
    18
    Likes Received:
    13
    Hi folks!

    This is the second build I'm documenting here, although I've hade a few more builds done the past years.

    This build is a collaboration between me and my friend GhazzyTV whom is a full time Path of Exile streamer. We also have the following brands aboard right now too:
    MSI - Suppling RX 5600XT, MSI MEG Z490 Unify and an Intel i7 10700K
    Kolink - Suppling a Kolink Observatory (Through the nordic distributor Trigono AB)
    Cablemod - Suppling GPU-riser (Through the nordic distributor Trigono AB)
    Superflower - Leadex III Gold A-RGB 850W (Through the nordic distributor Trigono AB)

    The build will be a done as a custom loop with a pirate theme around the pirate character in Path of Exile and the ghost-flame. We're trying to keep things really dark and light things up with "ghost-flame-like" lightning.

    I'll be uploading a few pictures soon, right now though I had to abort and go help my wife with dinner. :D Hahahaha
     
    BHB Mods, 6 Jul 2020 at 18:38
    #1

Share This Page