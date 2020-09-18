Discussion in 'Hardware' started by keef247, 18 Sep 2020 at 09:50.
please delete! got my answer!
I have had a CiT case before with the included PSU and it worked fine for about 5 years. Never really pushed it hard, maybe 50-60% of rated output, and never had any issues.
Cheers for the info, I think I'm going to leave it, I don't think I can risk it knowing my luck it'll be a nightmare and i've always steered clear, I mainly was only mildly considering it due to the gtx770 requiring so much power but apparently it should be fine on a lower wattage psu and it was probably due to rail tech/amperage being crap back when it was made and needing a big psu to do that vs now.
Just a FYI, even if you get an answer quickly, doin't remove your post. You never know if someone else has the same question...
