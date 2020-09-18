  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

PSU please delete

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by keef247, 18 Sep 2020 at 09:50.

    please delete! got my answer!
     
    I have had a CiT case before with the included PSU and it worked fine for about 5 years. Never really pushed it hard, maybe 50-60% of rated output, and never had any issues.
     
    Cheers for the info, I think I'm going to leave it, I don't think I can risk it knowing my luck it'll be a nightmare and i've always steered clear, I mainly was only mildly considering it due to the gtx770 requiring so much power but apparently it should be fine on a lower wattage psu and it was probably due to rail tech/amperage being crap back when it was made and needing a big psu to do that vs now.
     
    Just a FYI, even if you get an answer quickly, doin't remove your post. You never know if someone else has the same question...
     
