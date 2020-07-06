I was looking through my suggested videos on Youtube and came across this: Now, I'm not a woodworker (though did after school carpentry almost three decades ago...I feel old), but the subject matter interested me and I watched/flicked through it. Glad I did - very interesting to see traditional and clever manufacturing methods to mimic the overpriced Dyson equivalent. I highly recommend the video to...well, anyone, really. HOWEVER... A phenomenon (no, I didn't spell that word correctly at first - I doubt anyone does) I've noticed on the increase over the last year, two, three etc. is videos that get downvoted for no apparent reason. In this case, the video has 165k upvotes (including mine) and 4.2k downvotes. I'm very confused by this. The video itself is completely inoffensive and the guy presenting it comes across as a nice person who I'd actually like to spend some time with rediscovering woodworking. What am I missing? After some thought, I came up with some possible reasons (by no means exhaustive or correct): Some people accidentally clicked on 'dislike' Some people weren't interested in the video because it didn't appeal to them Some people have a personal vendetta against the guy Some people see a white man and automatically dislike (pretty much a sub choice of 3.) (ADDED AS AN EDIT) Potentially autistic people who find a small detail to be annoyed about Point 1 I can deal with: a bit dim as you can undo it, but hey ho. Point 2 irks me as you'd have to be a bit of an idiot to watch a video like this without knowing what it's about. Point 3, well, I can't imagine this guy having any mortal enemies. Point 4 is a whole discussion in itself and actively annoys me if there's any truth to it. EDIT: after discussing with a friend, I added number 5. In retrospect, seems the most likely IMHO. Or perhaps I'm overthinking this . Anyway, over to you for thoughts.