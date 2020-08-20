Hi everyone! This is my first post here so if this isn't in the right part of the forum, please let me know! I'm working on a custom wooden build (build log coming soon) and am getting hung up with the screws for the expansion cards like graphics cards. On my first 'prototype' I took the 6-32 screws and screwed directly into the endgrain of the wooden case, but that's not very stable so I wanted to upgrade it. Right now, I'm thinking of making a metal bracket that's press fit and glued into some notches that are cut in the wood. Here's where I got caught up. I was making the bracket but I'm having trouble finding information on where to put the holes on the bracket that will be holding the cards. If I don't put the holes in the right spot, the cards will be held at an angle. (I was able to calculate their horizontal position but not the vertical position. So the question is this: where should the screw holes be positioned? I know they need to be positioned relative to the motherboard or I/O shield, so dimensions relative to either of these would work. Alternatively, is there a better way to mount expansion cards to wood? I've attached screenshots of the bracket and how I plan to mount it in the case. Thanks in advance! Thanks in advance!