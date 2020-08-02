Hi folks, TLDR; I’m a grumpy old man and would prefer to avoid going to the post office, can I send prepaid 1st/2nd class large letters in Jiffy bags in the post box? I don’t post much through Royal Mail because I tend to want the tracking and loath waiting at my local post office even if I can make it their in opening hours. It’s easier popping by the garage and sending Hermes. I have a stack of old CDs/DVDs/Games I want to sell through eBay, they’re not worth much at all so it’s an exercise is building up feedback than money. Most sell for a few quid including postage and nobody is going to buy a CD with £2.40 postage vi Hermes. If I buy prepaid large letter postage can I whack that in the post box presuming I want the bog standard first/second class service? I remember doing something once before and they still needed me to go the post office to realise it was 5grams overweight but that could have been tracked