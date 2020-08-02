  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'General' started by DeadP1xels, 2 Aug 2020 at 09:33.

  DeadP1xels

    DeadP1xels

    Joined:
    30 Nov 2009
    Posts:
    5,592
    Likes Received:
    431
    Hi folks,

    TLDR; I’m a grumpy old man and would prefer to avoid going to the post office, can I send prepaid 1st/2nd class large letters in Jiffy bags in the post box?

    I don’t post much through Royal Mail because I tend to want the tracking and loath waiting at my local post office even if I can make it their in opening hours. It’s easier popping by the garage and sending Hermes.

    I have a stack of old CDs/DVDs/Games I want to sell through eBay, they’re not worth much at all so it’s an exercise is building up feedback than money.

    Most sell for a few quid including postage and nobody is going to buy a CD with £2.40 postage vi Hermes. If I buy prepaid large letter postage can I whack that in the post box presuming I want the bog standard first/second class service?

    I remember doing something once before and they still needed me to go the post office to realise it was 5grams overweight but that could have been tracked
     
    2 Aug 2020 at 09:33
  Mister_Tad

    Mister_Tad

    Joined:
    27 Dec 2002
    Posts:
    12,787
    Likes Received:
    1,117
    Yes.

    Pay and print the label online and save a little bit as well. There is a size and weight limit, but for a CD you should be fine.

    I do it all the time for stuff that doesn’t need proof of delivery/postage
     
    2 Aug 2020 at 10:23
