Power supply for 3.5 HDD

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by zogthegreat, 24 Apr 2020 at 15:32.

  zogthegreat

    zogthegreat Member

    Joined:
    10 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    44
    Likes Received:
    5
    Hi everyone!

    I'm planning a project and I will need an independent power supply for 2 x's 2TB 3.5" 7200 rpm HDD. I have a SATA to USB adapter like this one.

    [​IMG]
    This is a powered adapter, however, when I connect a 12v 3a PSU, the drive spins up and then powers down repeatedly. I'm not sure about pushing more than 3a through the adapter, it's rather cheap and I might fry the electronics or the drive.

    I do have SATA power plugs that can be crimped onto a wire, so what I would like to do is find some type of 12v external power source that has enough amps to power up 2 drives's, but is as small as possible.

    Any suggestions?

    Thanks!

    zog
     
    zogthegreat, 24 Apr 2020 at 15:32
    #1
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,478
    Likes Received:
    372
    Jeff Hine, 24 Apr 2020 at 15:56
    #2
  zogthegreat

    zogthegreat Member

    Joined:
    10 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    44
    Likes Received:
    5
    Yes, I know. It's supposed to work with a 2a, but like I said, the drive keeps spinning up and powering down.
     
    zogthegreat, 24 Apr 2020 at 16:06
    #3
  Fingers66

    Fingers66 Kiwi in London

    Joined:
    30 Apr 2010
    Posts:
    8,453
    Likes Received:
    796
    It could actually be the drive.

    I have a similar adapter but it's so old it's USB 2.0 so has 2 USB connections (for more power) but I have yet to find a drive it doesn't work with.

    Are you able to check the drive with internal SATA and power connections?
     
    Fingers66, 24 Apr 2020 at 16:14
    #4
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,478
    Likes Received:
    372
    I was thinking a 3A unit may have caused the drive to fail safe...
     
    Jeff Hine, 24 Apr 2020 at 16:25
    #5
  Arboreal

    Arboreal Master of the Electric Currants

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,238
    Likes Received:
    488
    I'd be suspicious of running 3.5" drives with a single USB cable setup. I though they were for 2.5" drives only??
     
    Arboreal, 24 Apr 2020 at 16:25
    #6
  zogthegreat

    zogthegreat Member

    Joined:
    10 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    44
    Likes Received:
    5
    @Arboreal The ad states that they are for both 2.5 and 3.5 drives.

    I might have to spring some extra money for 2 decent powered caddies and just strip them for the parts that I need.
     
    zogthegreat, 24 Apr 2020 at 16:27
    #7
  Arboreal

    Arboreal Master of the Electric Currants

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,238
    Likes Received:
    488
    OK, that's fair. I've not looked at them for a while.

    Good luck with getting it going.
     
    Arboreal, 24 Apr 2020 at 16:30
    #8
  zogthegreat

    zogthegreat Member

    Joined:
    10 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    44
    Likes Received:
    5
    @Fingers66 I just tried a drive that I know is good, with the same results.

"I need more power Mr. Scotty!"

    "I need more power Mr. Scotty!"
     
    zogthegreat, 24 Apr 2020 at 16:49
    #9
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,478
    Likes Received:
    372
    Is the polarity the right way round, on the power unit?
     
    Jeff Hine, 24 Apr 2020 at 16:52
    #10
  zogthegreat

    zogthegreat Member

    Joined:
    10 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    44
    Likes Received:
    5
    @Jeff Hine , yes, the polarity is set properly. The unit won't power up if the polarity is reversed.

    (EDIT) I'm going to dig around in my box of laptop PSU's and see if I have anything that's the right voltage.
     
    zogthegreat, 24 Apr 2020 at 16:55
    #11
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,665
    Likes Received:
    326
    Where are you conencting the PSU to?
     
    Bloody_Pete, 24 Apr 2020 at 16:57
    #12
  zogthegreat

    zogthegreat Member

    Joined:
    10 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    44
    Likes Received:
    5
    120v wall socket, no extension cord.
     
    zogthegreat, 24 Apr 2020 at 16:58
    #13
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,665
    Likes Received:
    326
    No I mean does that adapter have a port for a sepperate PSU or something? The image isn't clear. 12v @ 3A is LOADS, from what I can tell most 3.5" drives use 6W and that'll do 36! It'll be the adapter if two drives have the same brhavour.
     
    Bloody_Pete, 24 Apr 2020 at 17:01
    #14
  zogthegreat

    zogthegreat Member

    Joined:
    10 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    44
    Likes Received:
    5
    The adapter has a barrel power plug, looks like 3.5mm.

    I think that your right and my PSU doesn't have the watts that I need to push 2 x's 3.5" drives. I'm going to try some laptop power supplies and see if I can mod one with a DC buck converter to lower the volts down to where I need them. Otherwise, I'll order some powered caddies and pull the electronics from them.
     
    zogthegreat, 24 Apr 2020 at 17:06
    #15
  Dr. Coin

    Dr. Coin Active Member

    Joined:
    13 Sep 2013
    Posts:
    872
    Likes Received:
    167
    Is it a new product? You have tested it with a known good drive so it is sounding like the device is faulty. Or falsely advertised capabilities.

    FYI, using a large power supply will not push more power through the electronics. The device will only draw the required power from the PSU. The risk is if the circuit is cheap and potential has a short or a fault the power protection and control circuits in the unit are cheap they may be overwhelmed and fry the device and hard drive
     
    Dr. Coin, 24 Apr 2020 at 17:12
    #16
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,665
    Likes Received:
    326
    Thats litterally the opposite of what I said :p I think the PSU is fine, its the adapter at fault :) If the SATA adapter has power input it'll state the desired voltage and ampage. I think the adapter is faulty in some way though personally.
     
    Bloody_Pete, 24 Apr 2020 at 18:18
    #17

