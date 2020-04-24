Power supply for 3.5 HDD

Hi everyone! I'm planning a project and I will need an independent power supply for 2 x's 2TB 3.5" 7200 rpm HDD. I have a SATA to USB adapter like this one. This is a powered adapter, however, when I connect a 12v 3a PSU, the drive spins up and then powers down repeatedly. I'm not sure about pushing more than 3a through the adapter, it's rather cheap and I might fry the electronics or the drive. I do have SATA power plugs that can be crimped onto a wire, so what I would like to do is find some type of 12v external power source that has enough amps to power up 2 drives's, but is as small as possible. Any suggestions? Thanks! zog