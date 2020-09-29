Welcome one and all, this hereby is the official start to what will be a slow build. Let em start by explaining the name. Project, its a project. 11D's, its being built in an O11D. Walnuts, I'll be using some walnut wood. Anything else you get out of that title is on you. So I have a few vague ideas that include warming up the case and while keeping a clean aesthetic, bring a bit of a natural touch. Blah blah.. Ok Pics or it didn't happen. Well I don't have any pics, just a few renders to give you an idea of the direction I want to go. I lied, I have one photo for you peel people.