  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Project 11D's Walnuts

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by KDragon75, 29 Sep 2020 at 00:28.

  1. KDragon75

    KDragon75 New Member

    Joined:
    Yesterday
    Posts:
    2
    Likes Received:
    0
    Welcome one and all, this hereby is the official start to what will be a slow build. Let em start by explaining the name. Project, its a project. 11D's, its being built in an O11D. Walnuts, I'll be using some walnut wood. Anything else you get out of that title is on you.

    So I have a few vague ideas that include warming up the case and while keeping a clean aesthetic, bring a bit of a natural touch. Blah blah.. Ok Pics or it didn't happen. Well I don't have any pics, just a few renders to give you an idea of the direction I want to go.
    [​IMG]

    I lied, I have one photo for you peel people.
    [​IMG]
     
    KDragon75, 29 Sep 2020 at 00:28
    #1

Share This Page