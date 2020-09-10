Today I finally introduce my current project which has been in the planning stage now for some time. Movement on the project is now progressing pas the planning phase so I thought this would be a great time to start documenting the progress. Project 2077 is, as you may have already guessed, themed upon CD Project Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 which I am excited to play in November. Taking the yellow / blue / digital aesthetic of the game I have created a simple rendering of what I imagine the case to look like with an internal layout similar to the Lian Li 011 with the PSU and HDD’s behind the motherboard panel. To start off, here’s a quick sneak preview of the project concept, overall dimensions of 500mm x 480mm x 185mm I guess some may be interested in the spec, don’t expect it to be a monster, it’s my daily driver and it’s enough for what I need. SPEC: CPU: Intel i7 8700k @ 4.7ghz All Core 6C/12T Memory: 32gb Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 3000mhz Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix z390-F Gaming PSU: EVGA SuperNOVA 650w (Fully Modular) GPU: RTX 2060 Super (To be upgraded to 3080 / AMD Equivalent with waterblock close to project completion) Watercooling: 1x EK Quantum Velocity CPU Block, 2x EK CoolStream 360 Radiators, 2x Alphacool DDC Pumps, 14mm Acrylic Tubing and yet to be selected coolant. Storage: 2x M.2 Drives, 2x SATA SSD Fans: Corsair LL 120MM Fans (taken from current build but may need more) Next Update: Step One – Motherboard Panel – Coming Soon!