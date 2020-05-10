INTROHello everyone, i'm new here, i'm from Italy, this is my first post, but i have to say that i follow this forum since 2006! I'm a computer tech with a lot of passion in modding and i've made a lot of mods in the years, but I never had the time to share them on the internet, so from 2019 i decided to start to make MODs more professionally, and now i will post here my main project of my "new" personal computer! So the current project will concern my future "new" computer that I will assemble soon, I have been thinking about the realization of this mod for a long time, I bought the case in 2015 at a bargain price on ebay, and since then I have never managed to find the time to start with the mod, also, I still didn't need a new computer, because my glorious old i7 920 with 12GB of RAM do the job very well! HARDWARE & CASE The case chosen for this mod is an Alienware Aurora R4 dating back to 2012, why this choice? Well it's simple, just see my nickname , I'm a lover of science fiction and futuristic films, set in space, with aliens and spaceships, lasers, space tunnels, portals, etc. etc. and all this in the history of gaming in the computer world was represented by Alienware, which I personally have always admired for its products, as quality but above all as design, at unfortunately dream prices. So I always wanted this model of Alienware case, because since the first version I had fallen in love with it, with its design different from all the other houses of the time and that has inspired many other brands of case manufacturers in the years. Furthermore, I had already seen a nice modding project to make it truly unique and the fact of making a mod with this case makes it even more unique, thanks to the particularity and rarity of the case and the only few mods present with it. Having said that, I have always followed the modding scene worldwide, observing the evolution of styles over the years, and therefore I will try with this project to create something new and hopefully never seen before! As for the hardware features of the computer, let's say that it will depend a little on when the mod will be completed, but ideally these are the plans, considering that the computer will be used at 90% for gaming in 1080p 144 Hz and in perhaps in the future gaming in VR. CPU: Intel i7 10700K (or AMD Ryzen 7 3700x) MOBO: Asrock or Gigabyte VGA: Gigabyte GTX 1080 G1 Gaming (from actual PC) RAM: 16 GB DDR4 RGB (I have yet to choose them) PSU: 800W 80+ Tagan (from actual PC) SSD: 500GB NVMe + 1TB sata Cooling: Barrow + Bykski + XSPC + custom liquid loop As you can see I inserted the new Intel i7 10700K processor, but i want to see how it perform and the prices and to be honest choosing Intel, however, isn't the best solution, compared to the AMD offer....I will think of this choose in the next weeks. Instead video card and power supply will be recovered from the current computer. The rest of the components will be all new. This Project IS NOT sponsored for now, but you never know that I can attract attention of some! In the next days i will post A LOT of picture of the worklog, the mod isn't finished and still W.I.P