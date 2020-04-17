Hi and welcome to the first build/project log I’ve written up in over ten years: ATLAS. I used to do this quite often on a local Norwegian forum, however its been long closed. I’m not particularly great with taking photos of high caliber, taking pictures of every step I make, and of every piece of hardware I receive. But hopefully I'll get better as this build log proceeds. This rig has been a long-time coming, nearly three years in the making. Lots of delays both from Parvum’s side and my own. Hardware changes, malfunctions, leaks and much more fun stuff. Now it’s getting close to being ready to be built, and that’s where the fun is. So far with this rig I’ve designed a fully custom case from scratch out of acrylic. With a close relationship to several of the guys at Parvum (and the one who remains to this date) both through private rigs and as a retailer, I knew they were *somewhat* up to the task. It’s the biggest case they’ve ever cut for any customer, and as previously noted; it has taken quite a bit of time. The case itself is roughly 220L in volume and with dimensions therof. I’ll skip the boring filler bits and bobs of this introduction, as pictures speak for themselves. Unfortunately I suffered a major setback and lost 90% of the pictures, renders and whatnot I had. This is even the second time I’ve had to write up this first post. The hardware is as follows, and is very much up for being swapped. **This rig is sponsored by Thermaltake; who graciously provided fittings, fans and pumps** Case – One-off Parvum H1.0, or ATLAS as I like to call it Processor – AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Motherboard – Gigabyte X570 Aorus Xtreme RAM – Crucial Ballistix Elite 32GB 3466Mhz Graphics card – GTX 1080ti FE (will be changed soon) Powersupply – ASUS ROG THOR 1200W Storage – Corsair MP610 1024GB, Samsung 970 & 960 PRO 512GB. Radiators – Watercool MO-RA3 420 PRO Blocks – Custom XSPC Raystorm-based CPU-block and a Heatkiller IV GTX 1080 ti Nickel GPU-block. Pumps – Quad Thermaltake D5 Fittings – Mixed between Barrow 90-degrees, extensions and whatnot, with the fantastic Thermaltake C-PROs for the 16mm copper I’ll be using. Quite a bit of work has already been done to the case, much of the hardware received and already set in use, so I’ll be posting up a bit of a category-based backlog of the pictures I managed to salvage, and then every new update with pictures accordingly. As the currently situation with pandemics and whatnot, I’m sure it’ll be a while until I get the last parts for my case in-house, custom cables made and «proper» photo setup done. This’ll all be in the log; luckily. Timeline/Index: 1. Custom case design, revisions and arrival of 70% of the case. No distroplates yet.