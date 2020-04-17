  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

    [​IMG]

    Hi and welcome to the first build/project log I’ve written up in over ten years: ATLAS. I used to do this quite often on a local Norwegian forum, however its been long closed.

    I’m not particularly great with taking photos of high caliber, taking pictures of every step I make, and of every piece of hardware I receive. But hopefully I'll get better as this build log proceeds.


    This rig has been a long-time coming, nearly three years in the making. Lots of delays both from Parvum’s side and my own. Hardware changes, malfunctions, leaks and much more fun stuff. Now it’s getting close to being ready to be built, and that’s where the fun is.


    So far with this rig I’ve designed a fully custom case from scratch out of acrylic. With a close relationship to several of the guys at Parvum (and the one who remains to this date) both through private rigs and as a retailer, I knew they were *somewhat* up to the task.

    It’s the biggest case they’ve ever cut for any customer, and as previously noted; it has taken quite a bit of time. The case itself is roughly 220L in volume and with dimensions therof.


    I’ll skip the boring filler bits and bobs of this introduction, as pictures speak for themselves.

    Unfortunately I suffered a major setback and lost 90% of the pictures, renders and whatnot I had. This is even the second time I’ve had to write up this first post.


    The hardware is as follows, and is very much up for being swapped.

    **This rig is sponsored by Thermaltake; who graciously provided fittings, fans and pumps**
    • Case – One-off Parvum H1.0, or ATLAS as I like to call it
    • Processor – AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
    • Motherboard – Gigabyte X570 Aorus Xtreme
    • RAM – Crucial Ballistix Elite 32GB 3466Mhz
    • Graphics card – GTX 1080ti FE (will be changed soon)
    • Powersupply – ASUS ROG THOR 1200W
    • Storage – Corsair MP610 1024GB, Samsung 970 & 960 PRO 512GB.
    • Radiators – Watercool MO-RA3 420 PRO
    • Blocks – Custom XSPC Raystorm-based CPU-block and a Heatkiller IV GTX 1080 ti Nickel GPU-block.
    • Pumps – Quad Thermaltake D5
    • Fittings – Mixed between Barrow 90-degrees, extensions and whatnot, with the fantastic Thermaltake C-PROs for the 16mm copper I’ll be using.
    [​IMG]

    Quite a bit of work has already been done to the case, much of the hardware received and already set in use, so I’ll be posting up a bit of a category-based backlog of the pictures I managed to salvage, and then every new update with pictures accordingly.

    As the currently situation with pandemics and whatnot, I’m sure it’ll be a while until I get the last parts for my case in-house, custom cables made and «proper» photo setup done. This’ll all be in the log; luckily.


    Timeline/Index:

    1. Custom case design, revisions and arrival of 70% of the case. No distroplates yet.
     
    The Guy, 17 Apr 2020 at 20:12
    Back to the timeline/index.

    [​IMG]
    Design of the custom case.

    Everything has a beginning, and this case was the offspring of a late night of bants and memes. Unfortunately I don’t have the original joke of a design that spawned the idea of putting two MO-RA3 420 PRO radiators inside a case. It was something along the lines of a normal case and strapping three EK XE480 rads to its roof.
    Things evolved, jokes became memes, memes became dreams and here we are. Nearly three years later and almost finished.

    The case has gone through countless revisions, distroplate designs, ideas and whatnot.

    From rough early designs:
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    To more refined renders and ideas:
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    Along the time that passed I made the choice to not only have 200mm fans, as TT simply couldn’t provide them at the time. I settled on 140MM fans instead and simply had to add A LOT of them.
    The roof still contains three 200MM Thermaltake RIING Plus fans, but those are all that remain.
    Much changed after that with new distro designs with countless color ideas:
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    Into refined renders from Parvum and myself. Albeit it can be hard to tell what’s going on, this is the final design except for some small adjustments. Cable-passthrough holes, some adjustments to make the loop runs in the distroplates more coherent and whatnot.
    It’s big case with equally big distros. They’ll use a three-layer design with the top layer being a decorative *special* acrylic. This’ll be displayed later on, once the distros are being cut!
    Final Renders:
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]


    And finally some pictures of about 70% of the case.This is what I've had on hand for quite a few months now, mostly to be able to do testing, measuring and checking that everything is as should be before the distros are cut.

    Case actually exists outside of renders(With a proper half-assed peel):
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    The Guy, 17 Apr 2020 at 20:19
    That's gonna be really heavy. :O -but awesome. Welcome to Bit-Tech. :D
     
    It's a tank already with panels missing and no distros. With the double Mo-ra, three distros etc it'll easily clock in 40-50kg, hah.
    And thank you. I've been around for a long time, just never made an account. :)
     
    Back to the timeline/index.

    [​IMG]
    Small shoutout to Thermaltake for the gracious sponsorship!

    Figured I'd do a small filler-post as I'm testing light setups and whatnot. Genuinely trying to get better at taking photos, and hopefully this is just the beginning.

    Thermaltake were absolutely fantastic in terms of treatment when it came to this project. They've had nothing but patience and understanding, which I'll never forget. Even with all the delays, setbacks, hardware changes and whatnot, they've stuck through.

    They sent over two D5 pumps, two drain-plugs of which I absolutely love, a ton of their 16mm C-Pro fittings in nickel and several 200mm & 140mm fans for this computer.
    The drain-plug is one of the best I've ever used. Heavy, robust and never leaks. I've used one of them in my test-system since I got them, and draining has been a breeze.

    [​IMG]

    Same goes for the C-Pro fittings. As I'm using nickel-plated tubing, I need robust fittings to hold the sheer weight as these tubes weight almost 500 grams per tube! With the simple installation, excellent grip and design, they've quickly become one of my favorite fittings out there.

    [​IMG]
    (Some reflection of my messy livingroom, I promise I'll clean sometime!)

    As I also happen to work for a watercooling retailer, I've chosed to use Barrow fittings for 90-degrees, soft-tubes, stop-plugs and quick-disconnects. Cheap and excellent quality, and the nickel-plating with knurling is damn near identical to the Thermaltake one. And excellent match; all out of pocket on this one.
     
    The Guy, 19 Apr 2020 at 18:03
