Hello guys I come from Poland and I started my cosmos S mod around one year ago but I didnt have account here so thats why I am presenting it now. I bought old Cosmos S in bad condition and I decided to made some modification. Some details must be fixed but I work on it. Mod isnt finished yet, still in progress. Hardware which You can see on pictures is only to show how case looks when something is inside, I am going to use i7 6700k, gtx 1070 from MSi and WC for CPU. Some pictures are bad quality because when I was starting I had poor camera, now my camera isn't very good too but much better than before. My English isn't perfect so please forive me if I will say something wrong :/ It's my first seriously project so please don't be too strict, it cost me a lot of time and work I hope You enjoy it If You have questions, ask