  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Project COSMOS by ThePunisher

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by ThePunisher, 21 Jul 2016.

  1. ThePunisher

    ThePunisher New Member

    Joined:
    19 Jul 2016
    Posts:
    7
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hello guys

    I come from Poland and I started my cosmos S mod around one year ago but I didnt have account here so thats why I am presenting it now. I bought old Cosmos S in bad condition and I decided to made some modification. Some details must be fixed but I work on it. Mod isnt finished yet, still in progress. Hardware which You can see on pictures is only to show how case looks when something is inside, I am going to use i7 6700k, gtx 1070 from MSi and WC for CPU.

    Some pictures are bad quality because when I was starting I had poor camera, now my camera isn't very good too but much better than before.

    My English isn't perfect so please forive me if I will say something wrong :/

    It's my first seriously project so please don't be too strict, it cost me a lot of time and work :p I hope You enjoy it ;)

    If You have questions, ask ;)


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 22 Jul 2016
    ThePunisher, 21 Jul 2016
    #1
  2. ThePunisher

    ThePunisher New Member

    Joined:
    19 Jul 2016
    Posts:
    7
    Likes Received:
    0
    I decided to buy new screws for better side panel look.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    Before and after screws change.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    ThePunisher, 22 Jul 2016
    #2
  3. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,787
    Likes Received:
    848
    VERY impressive first post! :thumb:
     
    Cheapskate, 22 Jul 2016
    #3
  4. ThePunisher

    ThePunisher New Member

    Joined:
    19 Jul 2016
    Posts:
    7
    Likes Received:
    0
    Thanks friend ;) I need more leds because side panel is realy dark and I must use more light to show interior.
     
    ThePunisher, 22 Jul 2016
    #4
  5. Quantum-192

    Quantum-192 Member

    Joined:
    1 Jul 2016
    Posts:
    60
    Likes Received:
    1
    Wow. Looks stunning with the full side window in place and the illuminated Cosmos logo shinning through. Black and red is very pretty. Well done it's a very nice build.
     
    Quantum-192, 22 Jul 2016
    #5
  6. ThePunisher

    ThePunisher New Member

    Joined:
    19 Jul 2016
    Posts:
    7
    Likes Received:
    0
    Yes, it looks awesomme, it looks like dark mirror when light are turn off but when I turn on led (I placed switches under a case) you can see all stuff and COSMOS logo ;)
     
    ThePunisher, 22 Jul 2016
    #6
  7. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    10,398
    Likes Received:
    1,393
    I like the work you have done but it's a gloss overdose for me. It's all well executed but the use of gloss on absolutely everything cheapens the look a little.
     
    Vault-Tec, 22 Jul 2016
    #7
  8. ThePunisher

    ThePunisher New Member

    Joined:
    19 Jul 2016
    Posts:
    7
    Likes Received:
    0

    I know that realy much people use only matte painting in expensive mods but it doesn't fit to my conception. In my opinion matte painting is good for cases like Lian Li, TJ07 etc, for me Cosmos always was this kind of case which looks like from space, like from another planet, so thats why I chose glossy painting, but it isn't cheap spray from market, I use spray only for small elements like screws, mesh etc, all other elements are painted expensive car lacquers (2 layers of base, 3 layers of color and 1 layer of gloss). Maybe it looks a little cheap on the photos but in real it deffinitly doesn't looks cheap, every person whose saw it was very impressed. However I undrstand that not everyone like it and I respect that ;) Thanks for comment.
     
    ThePunisher, 22 Jul 2016
    #8
  9. ThePunisher

    ThePunisher New Member

    Joined:
    19 Jul 2016
    Posts:
    7
    Likes Received:
    0
    More lights for interior.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    ThePunisher, 25 Jul 2016
    #9
  10. ThePunisher

    ThePunisher New Member

    Joined:
    19 Jul 2016
    Posts:
    7
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hi everyone

    I wasn't here loooong time because I had problem with login. I do a lots of things from 2016. Now my cosmos looks much more different than in 2016. I prepare it for water cooling and change some elements, custom cables, holes for filports etc.

    Hardware:
    Z390 aorus master
    I7 8700k select 5,2 GHz 1,37V (delid)
    Zotac gtx 1080 ti amp extreme
    Trident Z 2x8gn b-die 4133 MHz 16-16-16-32-2T
    CORSAIR MP300 480gb + 960 gb
    Corsair RM 650x
    Master liquid 240 lite

    Here some photos

    I was young and I jus wanted modified case. Now I have good paied job and small buisness, I like small details which make a project clean and perfect, custom cables, black screws etc.

    I am going to use alphacool xt45 radiators with push and pull configurstion, 360 on top and 420 on front. I must cut some elements if I want to fit 420 radistor in 5,25" bays. I will use AQUACOMPUTER Ultitube 150 with d5 motor, alphacool fittings and some other accesories. I have CPU and GPU block from BYKSKI, They have very good and nice block for my GPU.

    I don't post all modification which I did because it is around 500 photos, too much for one post after 4 years :)

    More info soon :)

    I had to buy a new one because in the old one I've already made so many holes and various modifications that it was more profitable to buy a new one than to refresh the old one. I paied.... 15 USD for complete case :D Some guy found it in the attic, it was unused for a long time and he wanted to get rid of it so I take it from him, great deal for me :E

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    My little helper :) Diego.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    New custom cables just arrived today :) Outstanding work from my friend.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 10 Apr 2020 at 12:21
    ThePunisher, 10 Apr 2020 at 02:20
    #10

Share This Page