So.. Home from work, isolated and bored.. What to do? A NEW BUILD.. Hi everyone.. So, it's time for my first project log. So let me introduce myself I'm a bit of an oldschool nerd and have been building my own PC's for almost 25 years now (is there any other way!) Professionally i work with people, but in my spare time enjoy reading about/building/using PC's and the hardware part of PC's have always been a huge passion of mine. Enough about me, and let's get to the fun part! Parts: Lian Li PC-011D XL Ryzen 9 3900X EVGA GTX 1080ti FTW3 32 GB G.Skill Trident Z Royal 3600 MHz CL16 Aerocool P7 platinum 850W 1TB Intel H10 Optane (OS) 2TB Intel 660P (Games) 2x3TB WD Black (movie storage) 2x250GB Samsung EVO 850 (might get retired) EZDIY-FAB Moonlight 120mm RGB case fans (took a chance on some chinesium fans because i liked the look, and have heard decent things about their fans.. Time will tell!) 2x360mm XSPC EX360 D5 pump Barrow pump housing, block and 14mm hardline fittings + misc watecooling parts. First I needed to paint some of the fittings and other water-cooling parts as i failed to find anywhere that had all i needed in stock in black, so i opted to reuse som old parts.. So, a few hours with a Dremel, sanding and degreasing to prep for paint, and I ended up with this! That should take care of the first stage and I just need to wait for the rest of my parts to get here! And a few days later the remaining water-cooling parts have arrived! Now i just have to wait for my fans, and everything i need for the custom sleeving! While I wait, I might as well get started on the cover for the cables (and reservoir mounting plate), so it's time for some custom work! First I cut a piece of plexi to fit in front of the side radiator/SSD mounting, and it needed some decorating, which went like this! And for the finer details, I needed a little help! Then a little paint Cant wait to get the masking off, so here you go! I think it looks pretty decent.. What do you guys think? Next up will be painting the read of the cover and get the subtle lighting sorted.. But I'm all out of paint, so i'll have to do some more shopping tomorrow.. Hope you enjoyed so far!