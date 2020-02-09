  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress Project Firewater sponsored by Thermaltake, Asrock and AMD

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by samarlian, 9 Feb 2020 at 20:30.

  samarlian

    samarlian

    Joined:
    8 Aug 2018
    Posts:
    43
    Likes Received:
    3
    Hi all

    Project: Firewater


    Wanted to do something a little different so decided to build a Thermaltake Level 20 fire surround case.The firesurround will be custom made from mdf and wall mounted fire set back in the surround.


    System Specs

    • 1 x AMD Threadripper 2990WX
    • 1 x ASROCK Fatal1ty X399 Professional Gaming motherboard
    • 1 X Thermaltake Pacific W6 CPU Water Block (AMD Ryzen Threadripper TR4)
    • 4 x Thermaltake Toughram RGB Memory DDR4 3600MHz 16GB (8GB x 2)
    • 1 x Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 ARGB 1200W Platinium
    • 1 x GTX1080 with Thermaltake Pacific V-GTX 10 Series Founders Edition Transparent
    • 2 x Thermaltake Pacific PR15-D5 Reservoir/Pump Combo
    • 2 x Thermaltake Pacific CL480 Radiator
    • 30 x Thermaltake Pacific C-PRO G1/4 PETG Tube 16mm OD Compression – Black
    • 16 x Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 90 Degree Adapter - Black
    • 27 x Thermaltake Riing Trio 12 RGB Radiator Fan TT Premium Edition
    • 4 x Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 Female to Male 10mm extender - Black
    • 2 x Thermaltake V-Tubler PETG Tube 5/8” (16mm) OD 1000mm 4 Pack
    • 4 x Thermaltake V-Tubler PETG Tube 5/8” (16mm) OD 500mm 4 Pack
    • 1 x Thermaltake P1000 Pastel Coolant - Yellow "Formulated to Impress"
    • 1 x Thermaltake P1000 Pastel Coolant - Red "Formulated to Impress"
    • 2 x Thermaltake Pacific Lumi Plus LED Strip 3Pack
    • 1 x Corsair Force MP500 240GB M.2 NVMe SSD
    • 1 x Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Gaming Mouse
    • 1 x Thermaltake Level 20 RGB keyboard
    • 1 x Thermaltake E1 RGB Gaming Headset Stand
    • 1 x Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Extended Gaming Mouse Pad

    My design

    [​IMG]
     
    samarlian, 9 Feb 2020 at 20:30
    #1
  samarlian

    samarlian

    Joined:
    8 Aug 2018
    Posts:
    43
    Likes Received:
    3
    Thanks for the support Thermaltake , Asrock and AMD

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    Here is some of the pc parts

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 9 Feb 2020 at 21:07
    samarlian, 9 Feb 2020 at 20:52
    #2
  samarlian

    samarlian

    Joined:
    8 Aug 2018
    Posts:
    43
    Likes Received:
    3
    Here is the start of my project , need to fit motherboard to measure up for the pass through fittings and cables.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]#
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    samarlian, 9 Feb 2020 at 21:02
    #3
  samarlian

    samarlian

    Joined:
    8 Aug 2018
    Posts:
    43
    Likes Received:
    3
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    samarlian, 9 Feb 2020 at 21:07
    #4
