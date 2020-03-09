Hi all Project: Firewater Wanted to do something a little different so decided to build a Thermaltake Level 20 fire surround case.The firesurround will be custom made from mdf and wall mounted fire set back in the surround. System Specs 1 x AMD Threadripper 2990WX 1 x ASROCK Fatal1ty X399 Professional Gaming motherboard 1 x Seagate FireCuda 510 2TB M.2 NVMe 2 x Seagate IronWolf Pro 4TB SATA HDD 1 x Seagate Firecuda 2TB Live SSHD 1 X Thermaltake Pacific W6 CPU Water Block (AMD Ryzen Threadripper TR4) 4 x Thermaltake Toughram RGB Memory DDR4 3600MHz 16GB (8GB x 2) 1 x Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 ARGB 1200W Platinium 1 x GTX1080 with Thermaltake Pacific V-GTX 10 Series Founders Edition Transparent 2 x Thermaltake Pacific PR15-D5 Reservoir/Pump Combo 2 x Thermaltake Pacific CL480 Radiator 30 x Thermaltake Pacific C-PRO G1/4 PETG Tube 16mm OD Compression – Black 16 x Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 90 Degree Adapter - Black 27 x Thermaltake Riing Trio 12 RGB Radiator Fan TT Premium Edition 4 x Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 Female to Male 10mm extender - Black 2 x Thermaltake V-Tubler PETG Tube 5/8” (16mm) OD 1000mm 4 Pack 4 x Thermaltake V-Tubler PETG Tube 5/8” (16mm) OD 500mm 4 Pack 1 x Thermaltake P1000 Pastel Coolant - Yellow "Formulated to Impress" 1 x Thermaltake P1000 Pastel Coolant - Red "Formulated to Impress" 2 x Thermaltake Pacific Lumi Plus LED Strip 3Pack 1 x Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Gaming Mouse 1 x Thermaltake Level 20 RGB keyboard 1 x Thermaltake E1 RGB Gaming Headset Stand 1 x Thermaltake Level 20 RGB Extended Gaming Mouse Pad My design