Scratch Build – In Progress PROJECT FQ1 - New drawings!

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Falqoon, 1 Apr 2020 at 10:36.

  Falqoon

    Falqoon Member

    Joined:
    13 May 2013
    Posts:
    108
    Likes Received:
    4
    Hi Bit-Tech community!

    Been a long time since I've posted here. You might remember Project Stealth MKII from me. A case mod I did in cooperation with Cooler Master, Gigabyte, Plextor, E22, BitFenix & Plakjesuf (link to log note, images are broken).

    This has been a while ago, actually, more than 6 years. After the mod there we're plans and progress on something new, but then life kicked in (in other words, I grew up). Moved out of my parents house into my own house, together with my girlfriend. Had to do a lot of renovation work which took literally all my spare time. A good six years fast forward and everything is going really well. Starting to have some free time again! I never gave up on lurking forums like this to see everybody's beautiful work. Now it started itching so bad, I've decided to do a new build. I will be doing a scratch build! More of that later.

    As the pictures of project Stealth MKII died out on the web host (given up the domain) I luckily still have them, here's one for example:

    stealthmkii.jpg


    FQ1

    Now, lets get to the new build! Project FQ1 (Falqoon One). I had decided that I want to have a clean, but open build. I've tried to do this for 50%. The GPU, MOBO and Radiator will be visible, the PSU will be covered internally. You might get a glimpse from the pump/res combo through the front panel as I'm still researching idea's for this, like a window, or mesh etc. I've learned a lot over the past year on handling Fusion 360, what an awesome application! This let me create the following design. I did not put a lot of work in rendering just yet, partly because I didn't do any yet, so I have to learn a bit first.

    No actual building has been done yet. I would like to use the community to check whether they might see any pitfalls in the build, which I can easily rethink in this stage, before buying the necessary parts and figuring out later I needed a different length.

    I will build the frame of 2020 aluminium extrusion profiles, to keep a certain modulated state for the internals. Also, this will provide good strength. I will then cover it up with aluminium sheets.

    Please let me know what you think so far!

    FQ1-2.jpg

    FQ1-1.jpg

    MOD-ON! :dremel:
     
    Last edited: 1 Apr 2020 at 10:54
    Falqoon, 1 Apr 2020 at 10:36
    #1
  Falqoon

    Falqoon Member

    Joined:
    13 May 2013
    Posts:
    108
    Likes Received:
    4
    Hi Guys!

    Yesterday evening I've done some rethinking. One thing I would like to keep in this build, is modularity. I'm planning to use the build for a long time, so I don't want to have a lot of work everytime a part changes, or if the parts change during the initial build itself.

    I came to the conclusion that it is a lot more convenient if I'd place the radiator(s) inside the "box", and use the extrusion profiles, so i can even slide them back and forth if needed. This also means, that a second radiator will fit a triple size (360) radiator. Also meaning that it CAN have a bit of extra color on the outside by moving the reservoir there.

    Downside is, that it will make the "box" 4cm deeper in total, I think thats a small downside that I would like to take.


    Please let me know what you think. I'm definitely open for discussions and improvements! :clap:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Falqoon, 3 Apr 2020 at 08:14
    #2
