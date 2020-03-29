Hi-diddly-hey modderinos! Welcome to the project log of my entry in the Thermaltake 2020 Case Mod Challenge; Project: I.S.A.C. - themed on Tom Clancy's The Division 2, a game by Ubisoft Massive. For the competition, 5 of us have been given the same components to do a case mod with and we have until 15th June to complete our mods. I'll try and post regular updates to keep you updated on the progress. A huge thanks to all of the sponsors for making this competition possible; Thermaltake UK, Scan Computers UK, AMD, ASUS and Seagate. First off lets have look at the parts we'll be using for the mod: Thermaltake View 51 Tempered Glass Snow ARGB Edition Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W PSU Thermaltake ThoughRAM RGB 32GB 3000MHz Seagate FireCuda 520 500GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Seagate IronWolf Pro 14TB NAS 3.5" SATA HDD ASUS ROG Strix X570-F Gaming AMD Ryzen 7 3700X ASUS Radeon RX 5700 8GB Thermaltake TtMod Sleeved Cables & Combs Kit Pacific V-RX 5700 Series Plus GPU Waterblock Thermaltake Pacific C360 DDC Hard Tube Water Cooling Kit and Hard Tube Bending Kit Again huge thanks to Thermaltake UK, Scan Computers UK, AMD, ASUS and Seagate for sponsoring the competition. I'll be back soon with some progress, so stay tuned Crap fans. Same Crap time, same Crap channel. Mods: Yes I know there's no modding yet, but if you could bear with that'd be appreciated.