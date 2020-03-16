Hi guys. After the adventure to the international competition at Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 2 2019, here we are with a new project. The Project Interceptor (AH T600 Tactical Assault) Special Extreme Mod. Concept art, 3D design and renderings by Y.Gabrielli Casemod. Based on Thermaltake's monstrous AH T600 I decided to bring out a war machine. Many changes to be made and I already anticipate that in addition to the cap with mechanized opening by means of an electromechanical actuator, the two lateral submachine guns will also be in motion. Of course, the painting will follow in the footsteps of the Project Stealth (those who followed him know well what it is). To start we will see together the video with all the stages of design and 3D CAD drawing and all the final renderings. I work in CAD extremely difficult as we will see in the video, since I had to practically sculpt the whole AH T600 from practically 0 on a solid starting from two-dimensional images, and then create all the custom parts modified with a myriad of details such as custom sleeve cables . This is because it was not possible to have the original designs of the case because they were rightly covered by industrial secrecy. I also leave you a photo of the case that has already arrived to me by immediately making a clarification: Let's immediately dispel the plastic issue. The case is an iron block that has little or no plastic except for the side airboxes and the front part of the shell which are made of 3 mm thick rigid plastic. Its weight is approximately 18 kg empty. Huge dimensions, in line with a 900 D. I got scared during unboxing ... In the video there are also some animations of the final renders where we can see the movement of the 2 side machine guns. Music Track: Airwolf original theme ( only for expert XD). Special thanks to Thermaltake Technology Inc for the great support and sponsorship even in this tough period for the whole world (Big Thanks). Soon also the first photos of the first sponsor package. This time it will be a good undertaking ... Stay tuned.