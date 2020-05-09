  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Project motogp thermaltake 2020 case mod challenge

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Colin mcnally, 31 Mar 2020.

  1. Colin mcnally

    Colin mcnally New Member

    Joined:
    2 Mar 2020
    Posts:
    9
    Likes Received:
    15
    Hi I'm colin Mcnally from consett in durham. Iv been building gaming PC's for around 10 years when I started sim racing after moving from console's. The last 2 years iv started doing full custom water loops in mine and a few friends PC's. This will be my first themed build so I thought I would include my other hobbie/passion which is motorbikes. Project motogp will include moving parts and a motorbike stand.

    I'll like to thank all the sponsors for all the hard work in these tough times for making this possible.

    The first parts from scan arrived yesterday which include

    • ThermalTake View 51 Snow
    • ASUS ROG STRIX X570-F Gaming
    • ASUS Radeon RX 5700
    • 500GB Seagate FireCuda 520
    • 14TB Seagate IronWolf Pro
    • 850W Thermaltake Toughpower GF1
    • Thermaltake Pacific Hard Tube Water Cooling Kit
    • Thermaltake Pacific V-RX 5700 Series Plus GPU Waterblock
    • Thermaltake Water Cooling Pacific Hard Tube Bending Kit
    • 300mm Thermaltake TtMod Sleeved Cables
    • 300mm Thermaltake TT Premium PCIe Extender
    With more parts coming soon I'll be starting my build in the next few days and will post as much as I can.

    Thanks again to

    Thermaltake

    Scan computers

    AMD

    seagate

    Asus

    Ttuk2020casemodchallenge

    1. I'll also like to wish the other 4 competitors the best of luck stay safe and have fun building.
     
    Colin mcnally, 31 Mar 2020
    #1
    AcuteJungle66, adidan and The_Crapman like this.
  2. Arboreal

    Arboreal Master of the Electric Currants

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,304
    Likes Received:
    500
    Welcome Colin, good to have another TTUK2020 participant on here.

    'Gentlemen, Start Your Engines!'
     
    Arboreal, 31 Mar 2020
    #2
  3. Colin mcnally

    Colin mcnally New Member

    Joined:
    2 Mar 2020
    Posts:
    9
    Likes Received:
    15
    Thanks very much
     
    Colin mcnally, 31 Mar 2020
    #3
  4. adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    15,336
    Likes Received:
    2,356
    Make yourself at home Colin, nice to have a new face. :happy:

    @The_Crapman Andy, get the kettle on the competition had come to visit :happy:
     
    adidan, 31 Mar 2020
    #4
    MLyons, The_Crapman and Arboreal like this.
  5. Colin mcnally

    Colin mcnally New Member

    Joined:
    2 Mar 2020
    Posts:
    9
    Likes Received:
    15
    Thanks adidan I will try dont normally do forums and build logs but we see how it goes.
    Andy is the man to beat hes started off well with his video
     
    Colin mcnally, 31 Mar 2020
    #5
    MLyons and The_Crapman like this.
  6. The_Crapman

    The_Crapman Don't phone it's just for fun.

    Joined:
    5 Dec 2011
    Posts:
    4,881
    Likes Received:
    1,440
    Dunno mate, seen your pics of the cogs t and motor today, going to be some stiff competition. You wield a dremmel well :dremel:
     
    The_Crapman, 31 Mar 2020
    #6
    Colin mcnally likes this.
  7. Colin mcnally

    Colin mcnally New Member

    Joined:
    2 Mar 2020
    Posts:
    9
    Likes Received:
    15
    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited by a moderator: 3 Apr 2020
    Colin mcnally, 1 Apr 2020
    #7
    AcuteJungle66 likes this.
  8. Colin mcnally

    Colin mcnally New Member

    Joined:
    2 Mar 2020
    Posts:
    9
    Likes Received:
    15
    20200331_115740.jpg The fun has now started with the first sprocket mount and connected to a speed controller. Some plates make to help clean the look of the front bracket also cut up a sprocket for abit added decoration.
     
    Colin mcnally, 13 Apr 2020
    #8
    AcuteJungle66 likes this.
  9. Colin mcnally

    Colin mcnally New Member

    Joined:
    2 Mar 2020
    Posts:
    9
    Likes Received:
    15
    20200404_144422.jpg 20200404_142514.jpg
     
    Colin mcnally, 13 Apr 2020
    #9
    censored_Prometheus_ and AcuteJungle66 like this.
  10. Colin mcnally

    Colin mcnally New Member

    Joined:
    2 Mar 2020
    Posts:
    9
    Likes Received:
    15
    Iv mounted the paddock stand on the bottom of the case with a home made bracket but im not to sure how it looks mite have to change it or loose it 20200407_142530.jpg 20200407_143820.jpg
     
    Colin mcnally, 13 Apr 2020
    #10
    AcuteJungle66 likes this.
  11. Colin mcnally

    Colin mcnally New Member

    Joined:
    2 Mar 2020
    Posts:
    9
    Likes Received:
    15
    the starting grid is lining up nicely 20200408_152148.jpg 20200408_152249.jpg
     
    Colin mcnally, 13 Apr 2020
    #11
    The_Crapman and AcuteJungle66 like this.
  12. Colin mcnally

    Colin mcnally New Member

    Joined:
    2 Mar 2020
    Posts:
    9
    Likes Received:
    15
    Front just about sorted just a bit of a clean and touch up before moving on to the next part
     

    Attached Files:

    Colin mcnally, 23 Apr 2020
    #12
    The_Crapman and AcuteJungle66 like this.
  13. djlegend

    djlegend New Member

    Joined:
    9 Jun 2015
    Posts:
    10
    Likes Received:
    1
    I follow with interest.:rock:
     
    djlegend, 9 May 2020 at 10:36
    #13
Tags:

Share This Page