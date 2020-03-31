Project motogp #thermaltake #amd #asus #seagate #scancomputers #ttuk2020casemodchallenge

  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Colin mcnally, 31 Mar 2020 at 15:17.

    Hi I'm colin Mcnally from consett in durham. Iv been building gaming PC's for around 10 years when I started sim racing after moving from console's. The last 2 years iv started doing full custom water loops in mine and a few friends PC's. This will be my first themed build so I thought I would include my other hobbie/passion which is motorbikes. Project motogp will include moving parts and a motorbike stand.

    I'll like to thank all the sponsors for all the hard work in these tough times for making this possible.

    The first parts from scan arrived yesterday which include

    • ThermalTake View 51 Snow
    • ASUS ROG STRIX X570-F Gaming
    • ASUS Radeon RX 5700
    • 500GB Seagate FireCuda 520
    • 14TB Seagate IronWolf Pro
    • 850W Thermaltake Toughpower GF1
    • Thermaltake Pacific Hard Tube Water Cooling Kit
    • Thermaltake Pacific V-RX 5700 Series Plus GPU Waterblock
    • Thermaltake Water Cooling Pacific Hard Tube Bending Kit
    • 300mm Thermaltake TtMod Sleeved Cables
    • 300mm Thermaltake TT Premium PCIe Extender
    With more parts coming soon I'll be starting my build in the next few days and will post as much as I can.

    Thanks again to

    Thermaltake

    Scan computers

    AMD

    seagate

    Asus

    Ttuk2020casemodchallenge

    1. I'll also like to wish the other 4 competitors the best of luck stay safe and have fun building.
     
    Colin mcnally, 31 Mar 2020 at 15:17
    Welcome Colin, good to have another TTUK2020 participant on here.

    'Gentlemen, Start Your Engines!'
     
    Arboreal, 31 Mar 2020 at 15:36
    Thanks very much
     
    Colin mcnally, 31 Mar 2020 at 16:03
    Make yourself at home Colin, nice to have a new face. :happy:

    @The_Crapman Andy, get the kettle on the competition had come to visit :happy:
     
    adidan, 31 Mar 2020 at 16:04
    Thanks adidan I will try dont normally do forums and build logs but we see how it goes.
    Andy is the man to beat hes started off well with his video
     
    Colin mcnally, 31 Mar 2020 at 16:19
