Project motogp #thermaltake #amd #asus #seagate #scancomputers #ttuk2020casemodchallenge

Hi I'm colin Mcnally from consett in durham. Iv been building gaming PC's for around 10 years when I started sim racing after moving from console's. The last 2 years iv started doing full custom water loops in mine and a few friends PC's. This will be my first themed build so I thought I would include my other hobbie/passion which is motorbikes. Project motogp will include moving parts and a motorbike stand. I'll like to thank all the sponsors for all the hard work in these tough times for making this possible. The first parts from scan arrived yesterday which include ThermalTake View 51 Snow ASUS ROG STRIX X570-F Gaming ASUS Radeon RX 5700 500GB Seagate FireCuda 520 14TB Seagate IronWolf Pro 850W Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 Thermaltake Pacific Hard Tube Water Cooling Kit Thermaltake Pacific V-RX 5700 Series Plus GPU Waterblock Thermaltake Water Cooling Pacific Hard Tube Bending Kit 300mm Thermaltake TtMod Sleeved Cables 300mm Thermaltake TT Premium PCIe Extender With more parts coming soon I'll be starting my build in the next few days and will post as much as I can. Thanks again to Thermaltake Scan computers AMD seagate Asus Ttuk2020casemodchallenge I'll also like to wish the other 4 competitors the best of luck stay safe and have fun building.