Hi all, SO I've been playing around and modding my current P3 case with various panels, 3d printed accessories and other bits and I had to admit I was enjoying myself far too much. I have a long history of making as much as I can from scratch or repurposing/improving what I have. So far I've made a complete stereo system so - full range speaks with stands, two valve amplifiers, a valve phono stage for the record player I also made. I made my own 12" tonearm from scratch for that. Most of my furniture here is made by me, woodwork is very satisfying and the biggest project I tackled was to make a car - a Haynes Roadster which is a Caterham style MX5 based sporty car which I then turbocharged. More recently its been customising various PC cases and making them as clean and interesting as I can. I must admit, its hugely satisfying hence, here I am. I've used hard lines for some time now for all my builds which is where it started. Despite cycling through various cases I've never found anything I truly like everything about so bit the bullet, and I've just started printing the parts for the new MPCNC Primo. Whilst this is going on and that gets put together I've been thrashing away at Fusion 360 trying to learn as much as I can and so far, I can get by and the prints I've been making to tidy up my P3 have worked well. But having see the EK909, I can now see what kind of case really appeals and this pushed me into taking the CNC plunge. Right now I'm sourcing (or trying to) dimensions for the components I'm going to ultimately use which, right now consists of my Auros X570 Elite board and founders 2080ti. I'll also be using my EK blocks. So if anyone knows if AM4 socket position on the motherboard is standardised and what dimensions they are I'd love to know!