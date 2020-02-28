Hello everyone! Glad to be back in business, after having moved workshop and installed my new CNC milling machine, which will assist me in the projects from now on The project I'd like to present to you today is something pretty special, based on the open air case Hydra Mini. It features an abstract theme and it aims at being a living room/design gallery element. I'll say no more and just let you imagine things as I go through the works! Firstly, I'd like to thank my sponsors for this project: HYDRA, PC HUNTER, HWLEGEND, ASUS ROG, OCPC GAMING, ALPHACOOL, SEASONIC, CABLEMOD. Let's give it a start then! First piece of material got under the machine's paws The first and last "crescent moons" will have closed pockets instead of holes because there will be rods holding them together and screws at the sides. One is missing, no more wood Base for the entire structure, with a nice chamfer and engraved Explore Modding logo All for now. Stay tuned guys