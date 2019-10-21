  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete Project: PLK-218XE

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Luke@90, 21 Oct 2019.

  1. Luke@90

    Luke@90 Member

    [​IMG]
     
    Luke@90, 21 Oct 2019
  2. Luke@90

    Luke@90 Member

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Luke@90, 21 Oct 2019
  3. Luke@90

    Luke@90 Member

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Luke@90, 21 Oct 2019
  4. Lambda

    Lambda New Member

    Looking forward to seeing this build. I have just started a build with the same case. Are you planing on doing any mods to the case? I'm going to try to rotate the mb and put in a 420 radiator in the front.
     
    Lambda, 23 Oct 2019
  5. delevic

    delevic Member

    Very interesting build. Looking forward to see the progress.
     
    delevic, 23 Oct 2019
  6. Luke@90

    Luke@90 Member

    There will be small changes in the internal structure of the case in order to minimize the piping layout and optimize the cable management.

    Thanks for your interest
     
    Luke@90, 23 Oct 2019
  7. Luke@90

    Luke@90 Member

    [​IMG]
     
    Luke@90, 23 Oct 2019
  8. Luke@90

    Luke@90 Member

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Luke@90, 23 Oct 2019
  9. Luke@90

    Luke@90 Member

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Luke@90, 23 Oct 2019
  10. Luke@90

    Luke@90 Member

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Luke@90, 23 Oct 2019
  11. kim

    kim hardware addict

    great idea those brushed metal covers, the whole project is interesting as well
     
    kim, 24 Oct 2019
  12. delevic

    delevic Member

    Yes.It looks good.
     
    delevic, 24 Oct 2019
  13. greensabbath

    greensabbath Got Wood?

    I'm really liking this so far. Nice work!
     
    greensabbath, 24 Oct 2019
  14. Luke@90

    Luke@90 Member

    Thank you very much.
    Below more updates of the project
     
    Luke@90, 25 Oct 2019
  15. Luke@90

    Luke@90 Member

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Luke@90, 25 Oct 2019
  16. Luke@90

    Luke@90 Member

    [​IMG]
     
    Luke@90, 25 Oct 2019
  17. Luke@90

    Luke@90 Member

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Luke@90, 25 Oct 2019
  18. Luke@90

    Luke@90 Member

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Luke@90, 25 Oct 2019
  19. Yury

    Yury Member

    I own an old Silverstone FT03 with same profile in tinanium color, waiting to do a project with it, following up.
     
    Yury, 26 Oct 2019
  20. Luke@90

    Luke@90 Member

    Titanium, chrome and black are very versatile as color combination...this is the way to go
     
    Luke@90, 27 Oct 2019
