Scratch Build – In Progress Project - PowerCore

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by riekmaharg2, 26 Jul 2020 at 23:46.

  1. riekmaharg2

    riekmaharg2 has started the PowerCore scratch build

    Joined:
    22 Feb 2009
    Posts:
    1,265
    Likes Received:
    96
    Hi everyone,
    Its been a long while since my last project on here due to focusing on career and other projects, but I'm finally back for a new scratch build. My last build was a relatively standard layout/format, and wasn't that adventurous, so I've tried to come up with something a bit more unique this time, while also keeping it as small as possible. Here's the design I've come up with:

    Design Pic2.png Design Pic1.png
    Design Pic3.png
    The first stage I took was to make sure I obtain the heatsinks for the radiators I want to make, since this design is dependant on them. These were available at Bal-group.com, on this link: https://www.bal-group.com/heatsinks/27 , and they were happy to sell me only three:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Unfortunately they didnt have the exact size I needed, so I had to cut a section of each one with a slotting saw on the milling machine:

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    As the slotting saw doesnt leave a very good finish, I then used a face mill to skim a layer off to smooth it out:

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    As the base of the heatsinks are way to thick for what I need, I then again used the face mill to thin down of the base aluminium:
    [​IMG]

    These are now ready for CNC to mill out the water and o-ring channels on the back:
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Next up was testing the casting process, since this case requires such a difficult shape, the only way I'm going to be able to make it, is by casting aluminium into a mold, then milling, grinding and sanding afterwards. In order to test the process I've started off small, by casting the water junction blocks, that feed to the two coolant pipes on each side. I 3D printed out a mold, and poured in casting silicone (after spraying on wax mold release), to create a silicone end cap for a piece of stainless tube to act as a casting flask for a special plaster mix:

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    The hole in the centre holds a sprue, which then holds the parts you want to cast:
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    I then 3D Printed (In PLA) the parts and melted the wax sprues and the parts together:

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    I then also printed out a cap to hold the silicone tightly onto the bottom:
    [​IMG]
    I then poured in the special casting plaster (Available Here: https://www.artisanfoundry.co.uk/product_info.php?products_id=98). This Plaster is a special blend for casting metal, don't use normal plaster. The Plaster itself sets in minutes, so you dont have long to mix and fill it.
    [​IMG]

    Here's the result after I peeled off the silicone:
    [​IMG]

    To remove any air bubbles in the plaster mix, I used a homemade vacuum chamber. Its a Instant Pot pressure cooker with a 14mm Acrylic top. I also used it to create a vacuum under the plaster mold while I poured the aluminium in:

    [​IMG]

    To create the silicone ring on top that the mold sits on, I printed out a mold and pasted in some silicone sealant:

    [​IMG]
     
    I didn't manage to get any pics of the casting process unfortunately due to the burn-out cycle taking 14hours and it had gone dark by the time I could pour in the metal and I was doing it outside alone in the dark, so getting pics and casting would have been tricky, so I'll just detail the process:

    1. Create a plaster mold using the special plaster
    2. Follow the plaster burnout cycle to remove all the moisture from the plaster and burnout the PLA. The burnout cycle I followed was the Jewelery one on this guide: https://docplayer.net/44984225-Sett...ent-for-jewellery-and-industrial-casting.html which is 14hours and up to 730c.
    3. After the burnout cycle keep the mold hot by placing it in the oven on max 280c or so.
    4. Melt the aluminium, make sure you melt more than you think you will need just in case.
    5. Take the mold out the oven and place it on the silicone ring on top of the vacuum chamber.
    6. Skim the dross off the top of the molten aluminium and switch on the vacuum pump
    7. Pour the aluminium into the mold, give it 10-20 secs, then switch off the vacuum pump, and wait 10min or so for it to cool.
    8. Plunge the mold and castings into a bucket of water, this helps break up the plaster and free the casting.

    There is also the option for degassing and using drossing flux, however I didnt opt to use them in this case. Gases only dissolve in the aluminium while its molten, and since I used the aluminium straight after it melted, and I used an Electic Kiln, and not a gas burner, I didnt feel it was worth while getting a bottle of Argon, as minimal gas dissolves in, in this case. For dross, since I was using a brand new crucible and decent ingot there was barely any dross to begin with, so I didnt bother using flux either.

    You then get a completed casting with incredible detail, you can clearly see the print lines:
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    The Kiln I used was this little one off ebay:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    With a graphite Crucible for melting the aluminium:

    [​IMG]

    Its also important to use an Aluminium alloy that is designed for casting, I bought an ingot of ebay (https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Aluminium-Ingot-BS1490-5KG-LME-Branded-Manufacturing-Alloy-Bullion/254330264143?ssPageName=STRK:MEBIDX:IT&_trksid=p2057872.m2749.l2649):

    [​IMG]

    If your looking at getting into casting aluminium I would highly recommend VOG's channel on youtube, its where I found alot of this information: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkEYj8wtK3aEW8vSGhlB43g

    I will also note my first attempt failed as I had filled the flask to high with plaster and couldnt get a decent vacuum seal, so on the 2nd attempt I didnt fill it as high, and I also added some vent sprues that came to the top, and also put in some sprues going up the sides from the bottom up, so the vacuum could get deeper into the plaster, I also didnt bother with the wax this time, and printed the sprues instead. This gave the results above.

    Heres the 2nd attempt with the little vent sprues showing around the edges. I had to dig out the plaster a little to reveal them.
    [​IMG]

    Now I had the completed castings, I then cut them free from the sprues:

    [​IMG]

    I then drilled, tapped, milled and sanded to get a decent surface finish, and flat sides that the water cooling fittings can seal against:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    And the results:

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    These are now ready for fine bead blasting to create an even, smooth finish, and then anodising.

    I'm now working on the casting for the outer shell of the case. I'm going to attempt to cast it all in one in a very large plaster mold, with some help from SDTS Engineering: https://www.sdtsengineering.co.uk/

    It's going to take a while to get all this 3D Printed and create the mold, so it might be a week or so until the next update.
     
