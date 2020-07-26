Hi everyone, Its been a long while since my last project on here due to focusing on career and other projects, but I'm finally back for a new scratch build. My last build was a relatively standard layout/format, and wasn't that adventurous, so I've tried to come up with something a bit more unique this time, while also keeping it as small as possible. Here's the design I've come up with: The first stage I took was to make sure I obtain the heatsinks for the radiators I want to make, since this design is dependant on them. These were available at Bal-group.com, on this link: https://www.bal-group.com/heatsinks/27 , and they were happy to sell me only three: Unfortunately they didnt have the exact size I needed, so I had to cut a section of each one with a slotting saw on the milling machine: As the slotting saw doesnt leave a very good finish, I then used a face mill to skim a layer off to smooth it out: As the base of the heatsinks are way to thick for what I need, I then again used the face mill to thin down of the base aluminium: These are now ready for CNC to mill out the water and o-ring channels on the back: Next up was testing the casting process, since this case requires such a difficult shape, the only way I'm going to be able to make it, is by casting aluminium into a mold, then milling, grinding and sanding afterwards. In order to test the process I've started off small, by casting the water junction blocks, that feed to the two coolant pipes on each side. I 3D printed out a mold, and poured in casting silicone (after spraying on wax mold release), to create a silicone end cap for a piece of stainless tube to act as a casting flask for a special plaster mix: The hole in the centre holds a sprue, which then holds the parts you want to cast: I then 3D Printed (In PLA) the parts and melted the wax sprues and the parts together: I then also printed out a cap to hold the silicone tightly onto the bottom: I then poured in the special casting plaster (Available Here: https://www.artisanfoundry.co.uk/product_info.php?products_id=98). This Plaster is a special blend for casting metal, don't use normal plaster. The Plaster itself sets in minutes, so you dont have long to mix and fill it. Here's the result after I peeled off the silicone: To remove any air bubbles in the plaster mix, I used a homemade vacuum chamber. Its a Instant Pot pressure cooker with a 14mm Acrylic top. I also used it to create a vacuum under the plaster mold while I poured the aluminium in: To create the silicone ring on top that the mold sits on, I printed out a mold and pasted in some silicone sealant: