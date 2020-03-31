Hi All. My name is Chris and I am from Scotland. I have been dabbling with tech ever since I got my Commodore 64 back in the '80s, but did not get my first 'proper' PC until I threw together a bunch of other peoples' leftover parts. Oh yes, my Pentium II @ 400Mhz with a Riva TNT2 PCI card was quite the beast; or maybe not . I served in the military for a total of 8 years, then briefly worked in I.T. before starting a career within the Civil Service. Tech and Gaming have both been passions of mine now for several decades, but it was only recently that I returned to higher education to pursue a tech-related degree. In my spare time I play my fair share of video games, but also enjoy the outdoors as much as I can. I am very humbled to have been selected as one of the five contestants for the Thermaltake UK 2020 Case Mod Challenge, and hopefully my build progress can at least put a smile on your face during these difficult times. Speaking of progress, it will be a few weeks until I get started building I am afraid; as I am in the final weeks at University. But as soon as my online assessments and dissertation are out of the way, I will post regular updates. The first shipment of components consisted of: ThermalTake View 51 Snow ASUS ROG STRIX X570-F Gaming ASUS Radeon RX 5700 500GB Seagate FireCuda 520 14TB Seagate IronWolf Pro 850W Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 Thermaltake Pacific Hard Tube Water Cooling Kit Thermaltake Pacific V-RX 5700 Series Plus GPU Waterblock Thermaltake Water Cooling Pacific Hard Tube Bending Kit 300mm Thermaltake TtMod Sleeved Cables 300mm Thermaltake TT Premium PCIe Extender The crew at #scancomputers worked tirelessly to get these parts out to us, so huge thanks to them. I am blown away by #Seagate not only for providing the blistering fast PCIe 4.0 FireCuda, but the huge 14TB Ironwolf Pro; I wonder if it will be possible to install my entire Steam Library? The next package was the CPU and RAM: AMD Ryzen 3700X and 32GB Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RGB More components are on the way from the fantastic folk at Thermaltake, so I will make sure to post pictures of them when they arrive. As far as the design itself... ...that will also have to wait for another day. Stay safe and take care everyone!